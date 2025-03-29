Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and more for March 29, 2025

The 2025 MLB season is now off and running as every team in the league has played at least one game this season. Betting on players to hit a home run is always a good prop betting option to explore, and there are some great sluggers set to play on Saturday.

It's not easy to predict who is going to hit a home run on a certain day, but it becomes a little bit easier when there are MLB games taking place all day long. Here is a look at five of the top MLB players who will be looking to hit a home run on the first Saturday of the 2025 season.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when gambling on sports.

Best MLB home run prop bets

5) Elly De La Cruz +390

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds is most known for his speed, but there is plenty of power in his bat as well. The Reds will be facing Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants, but De La Cruz is always a threat to go deep.

Cincinnati is looking for more power from their young MLB star, and the odds are decent for him to hit a home run on Saturday.

4) Bryce Harper +350

MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

Bryce Harper is one of the best players in MLB, and he is always a threat to hit a home run when he steps into the batter's box.

Harper blasted a home run on Opening Day and he will be looking to get the Phillies off to a 2-0 start with another long ball in Game 2 of the season.

3) Mike Trout +295

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels is finally healthy again, making him one of the top sluggers in Major League Baseball. The Angels are playing against the Chicago White Sox, a team that is known to give up plenty of home runs. The odds are favorable for Trout to hit a home run on Saturday.

2) Kyle Schwarber +270

MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber is another Phillies slugger who went deep on MLB Opening Day and he is one of the top power hitters in all of baseball. Schwarber and the Phillies will be facing Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals, and it's a great spot to predict another home run for Schwarber.

1) Aaron Judge +165

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees led MLB in home runs during the 2024 season and is the most feared hitter in all of baseball. Judge did not homer in the season opener, but look for him to get his first of the season on Mar. 29.

