  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Corey Seager, Oneil Cruz and more for March 30th, 2025

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Corey Seager, Oneil Cruz and more for March 30th, 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Mar 30, 2025 13:48 GMT
@coreyseager5 IG, ocruz15 IG, @pittsburghpirates IG
Image Credit: @coreyseager5/IG, ocruz15/IG

With a full slate of MLB games scheduled for Sunday, there will be plenty of options for betting. Looking at player prop bets is always a good idea.

Ad

Home runs have already been flying out of MLB ballparks to begin the season, and picking a slugger to hit a homer is always something to look at. Here are five of the top MLB home run prop bets when looking at Sunday's schedule.

Note: Odds can change at any time. There is no guarantee when betting on sports.

MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Mar. 30

Oneil Cruz: +425

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn

Oneil Cruz is a bright young star for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he has a ton of power in his bat. Cruz has already hit a home run this season, and he has a favorable matchup against a Miami Marlins pitching staff.

Ad

Bryce Harper: +330

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn

Bryce Harper hit a home run on Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies, and his team is looking to sweep the Washington Nationals. There will be some great chances for Harper to go deep on Sunday against a Nationals pitching staff that has struggled to get him out.

Ad

Corey Seager: +320

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

It has been a slow start to the season for Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, but he's too good a hitter to remain in a slump. Seager is looking for his first home run of the young season, and he's going to get it on Sunday.

Ad

Willy Adames: +285

MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants are visiting the Cincinnati Reds, and Great American Ball Park is known for allowing home runs. Adames is looking for his first home run of the season, and he will get on the board with a homer on Sunday.

Ad

Aaron Judge: +225

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

It took Aaron Judge just one pitch to hit a home run on Saturday, and he was only getting started. Judge belted three home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of the season, and he is going to stay hot in the series finale.

Look for the Yankees slugger to hit another home run as he is clearly seeing the ball well.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी