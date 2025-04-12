Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Kyle Tucker, Mark Vientos, and more for April 12, 2025

Some of the best players in the MLB will be taking the field on April 12 as there is a full day of games on the schedule. That will lead to some excellent betting opportunities, and looking at prop bets is always a good option.

It's been a great start to the year for sluggers, and focusing on the best MLB home run prop bets should be your focus. Here is a look at five players who are likely to hit a home run throughout the day on Saturday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for April 12

Corbin Carroll: +340

Corbin Carroll - Source: Imagn

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamdonbacks is known for his hitting and speed, but he's also a player that can hit home runs. Carroll has a favorable matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers at home on Saturday night, and this will be a great chance for him to hit one out of the park.

Freddie Freeman: +390

Freddie Freeman - Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman has hit just two home runs so far during the 2025 season, but he has been slowly working his way back into the lineup. Freeman is one of the top sluggers in baseball, and he is someone to watch out for on Apr. 12.

Kyle Tucker: +380

Kyle Tucker - Source: Imagn

Kyle Tucker has been carrying the offense for the Chicago Cubs so far this season, and he has already hit five home runs. One of the most feared sluggers in the National League, he will need to provide another big boost for the offense as the Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

Marcell Ozuna: +295

Marcell Ozuna - Source: Imagn

Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves has already hit three home runs this season, including a recent walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves are a team that needs to be better in offense, and Ozuna is a player that can step up and deliver. If you are looking for one of the best MLB home run hitters on Saturday, then Ozuna is a good option.

Mark Vientos: +475

Mark Vientos - Source: Imagn

Mark Vientos of the New York Mets is still looking for his first home run of the 2025 season, but it will be coming at some point. The odds are good for the young player to go deep on Saturday, and it can be an opportunity to cash in.

