Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and more for March 18th, 2025

As the MLB season returns, so do home run prop bets. There are dozens of different parts of baseball that fans will be able to place bets on, however who doesn't love a home run?

The Tokyo Series will kick-off on Tuesday, March 18, which will be the first official game of the 2025 MLB season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will be squaring off in the historic Tokyo Dome in front of a massive crowd. Given the excitement building up for Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, it would not be suprising to see some power swings, which could pay off for those making home run props.

Even with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shota Imanaga starting for the Chicago Cubs, there is a chance for some serious fireworks. Despite the strong starters taking the ball, the Dodgers and Cubs have plenty of potent batters who could take a pitch over the fence at any moment.

Here's a closer look at the top 5 MLB home run props for Game 1 of the Tokyo Series

#5 - Seiya Suzuki (+600)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the current betting favorites to win Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, however, Seiya Suzuki might be one of the most intriguing home run prop bets from the Chicago Cubs side. Suzuki might not be a prolific home run hitter, however he has hit 20 or more homers in each of the last two seasons. Plus, the added motivation to put on a show for the Japanese crowd could help matters.

#4 - Kyle Tucker (+475)

All eyes will be on Kyle Tucker as he is slated to make his official regular season debut with the Chicago Cubs following his high-profile move from the Houston Astros. Tucker might be the most likely Cubs player to sock one over the fence on Tuesday.

#3 - Freddie Freeman (+450)

Freddie Freeman cemented himself as a Los Angeles Dodgers legend thanks to his epic World Series performance last season. Now, after an offseason to recover from some injuires, Freeman could come out of the gates swinging, making him an intriguing choice for those looking to place a home run prop bet.

#2 - Teoscar Hernandez (+340)

Despite some interest from other clubs in free agency, Teoscar Hernandez chose to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The outfielder is an elite source of power and has the chance to reward bettors who placed a home run prop bet on him. After hitting a career-high 33 home runs in 2024, Teoscar could get things rolling early this season by launching one in Japan.

#1 - Shohei Ohtani (+240)

Who else would be the most likely player to crush a home run in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series? Shohei Ohtani is one of the best hitters of the last 20 years and has the best odds of hitting home run in the first game of the Tokyo Series. While the odds might not provide the biggest payout, he could help bettors more than double their investment.

