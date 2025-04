Today’s MLB Lineups: Complete projected batting orders and starting pitchers for Red Sox, Giants, Rangers & more | 24 April, 2025 

The Boston Red Sox are playing .538 baseball but are struggling with subpar play from their top performers like Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. It has been saved by excellent play from Trevor Story, Alex Bregman, and Wilyer Abreu.

On the mound, Garrett Crochet has been the bright spot, being a league leader in ERA and innings pitched. The club is also watching closely their top prospect, Roman Anthony, who excels at Triple-A but is at present restricted to work as a designated hitter because of a slight shoulder affliction.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers still have a strong offense led by Corey Seager, Adolis García, and Marcus Semien. Jacob deGrom is pitching against the Athletics, and Texas is hoping to maintain its strong performance in the AL West.

Here's a closer look at the projected starting batting orders and starting pitchers for today's list of games, per RotoWire.com.

Projected batting order and starting pitchers for Thursday's MLB games

#1. Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox (Away Team)

DH Nick Maton

LF Andrew Benintendi

CF Luis Robert Jr.

1B Andrew Vaughn

C Edgar Quero

2B Lenyn Sosa

3B Mark Vargas

RF Brooks Baldwin

SS Jacob Amaya

SP: Shane Smith

Minnesota Twins (Home Team)

2B Edouard Julien

CF Byron Buxton

DH Luke Keaschall

RF Trevor Larnach

SS Carlos Correa

1B Ty France

3B Willi Castro

LF Harrison Bader

C Christian Vazquez

SP: Chris Paddack

#2. Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox

Seattle Mariners (Away Team)

RF Dylan Moore

CF Julio Rodriguez

DH Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

C Mitch Garver

1B Donovan Solano

3B Brian Williamson

2B Leo Rivas

SS J.P. Crawford

SP: Bryan Woo

Boston Red Sox (Home Team)

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

RF Wilyer Abreu

SS Trevor Story

2B Kody Campbell

1B Triston Casas

C Omar Narvaez

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Garrett Crochet

#3. Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies (Away Team)

CF Brenton Doyle

2B Kyle Farmer

3B Ryan McMahon

DH Hunter Goodman

1B Michael Toglia

C Jacob Stallings

RF Sean Bouchard

LF Jordan Beck

SS Aaron Schunk

SP: German Marquez

Kansas City Royals (Home Team)

3B Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

2B Maikel Garcia

DH Michael Massey

RF Hunter Renfroe

LF Drew Waters

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Cole Ragans

#4. Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team)

2B Brice Turang

LF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

C William Contreras

RF Sal Frelick

1B Rhys Hoskins

CF Garrett Mitchell

SS Joey Ortiz

3B Caleb Durbin

SP: Tobias Myers

San Francisco Giants (Home Team)

RF Mike Yastrzemski

SS Willy Adames

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

LF Heliot Ramos

1B LaMonte Wade Jr.

DH Wilmer Flores

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Landen Roupp

#5. Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles (Away Team)

SS Gunnar Henderson

DH Adley Rutschman

3B Jordan Westburg

RF Tyler O'Neill

1B Ryan Mountcastle

LF Ramón Laureano

C Gary Sanchez

2B Ramón Urías

CF Jorge Mateo

SP: Cade Povich

Washington Nationals (Home Team)

LF James Wood

3B Amed Rosario

C Keibert Ruiz

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Josh Bell

RF Dylan Crews

CF Jacob Young

2B Luis García Jr.

SS Nasim Nuñez

SP: MacKenzie Gore

#6. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Angels

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team)

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

RF Bryan Reynolds

C Joey Bart

DH Andrew McCutchen

CF Oneil Cruz

LF Tommy Pham

2B Jared Triolo

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

1B Estevan Valdez

SP: Carmen Mlodzinski

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team)

LF Taylor Ward

3B Luis Rengifo

RF Mike Trout

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

1B Nolan Schanuel

SS Zach Neto

2B Kyren Paris

CF Jo Adell

SP: Tyler Anderson

#7. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team)

CF Chandler Simpson

DH Yandy Díaz

2B Brandon Lowe

3B Junior Caminero

1B Jonathan Aranda

RF Jake Mangum

LF Kameron Misner

SS Taylor Walls

C Ben Rortvedt

SP: Drew Rasmussen

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team)

RF Corbin Carroll

SS Geraldo Perdomo

DH Pavin Smith

1B Josh Naylor

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

3B Eugenio Suárez

C Gabriel Moreno

CF Alek Thomas

2B Tim Tawa

SP: Corbin Burnes

#8. Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers (Away Team)

CF Josh Smith

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Adolis García

2B Marcus Semien

DH Joc Pederson

1B Jake Burger

C Jonah Heim

SS Nick Ahmed

SP: Jacob deGrom

Oakland Athletics (Home Team)

RF Lawrence Butler

LF Brent Rooker

DH Tyler Soderstrom

C Shea Langeliers

CF JJ Bleday

SS Jacob Wilson

1B Nick Kurtz

3B Gio Urshela

2B Luis Urías

SP: J.T. Ginn

