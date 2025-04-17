Today’s MLB Lineups: Full projected batting orders and starting pitchers for Guardians, Yankees, Mets & more | 17 April 2025

With nearly three weeks of drama already in the books, the 2025 MLB season does not indicate that it is slowing down anytime soon. Contenders are beginning to emerge and others are still feeling their way through.
With April 17 drawing near, many teams are making adjustments due to injury, early-season slumps, and unexpected breakout performances — both lineups and rotations having been shifted accordingly.
The New York Yankees, who have been dealing with injuries to some of their best pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, reinstated Clarke Schmidt. He had a solid return to the rotation by throwing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians offer a blend of experienced players and prospects. With a starting lineup featuring Steven Kwan, Jose Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo, and a rotation led by Tanner Bibee, the team is handling roster adjustments well.
Here, we present to you the full projected batting lineups and starting pitchers for the day's action, offering some insight into how teams are looking to mix and match and what you should watch on the field.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins
Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team): Confirmed Lineups
RF Corbin Carroll
SS Geraldo Perdomo
1B Pavin Smith
DH Josh Naylor
LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
3B Eugenio Suarez
CF Alek Thomas
2B Tim Tawa
C Jose Herrera
SP: Eduardo Rodriguez
Miami Marlins (Home Team): Confirmed Lineups
SS Xavier Edwards
3B Connor Norby
2B Otto Lopez
1B Eric Wagaman
RF Kyle Stowers
CF Dane Myers
DH Griffin Conine
LF Jhonny Sanoja
C Rob Brantly
SP: Edward Cabrera
Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals (Away Team):
LF Alex Call
DH James Wood
C Keibert Ruiz
1B Nathaniel Lowe
3B Amed Rosario
2B Luis Garcia
RF Dylan Crews
SS Nasim Nunez
CF Jacob Young
SP: Trevor Williams
Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Bryan Reynolds
RF Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
1B Endy Valdez
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
SP: Andrew Heaney
Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds
Seattle Mariners (Away Team): Confirmed Lineups
CF Julio Rodriguez
DH Jorge Polanco
C Cal Raleigh
LF Randy Arozarena
RF Luke Raley
1B Rowdy Tellez
2B Dylan Moore
3B Miles Mastrobuoni
SS J.P. Crawford
SP: Emerson Hancock
Cincinnati Reds (Home Team): Confirmed Lineups
CF TJ Friedl
3B Santiago Espinal
SS Elly De La Cruz
DH Austin Hays
2B Gavin Lux
1B Jeimer Candelario
LF Blake Dunn
RF Jake Fraley
C Austin Wynns
SP: Brady Singer
Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox
Oakland Athletics (Away Team):
RF Lawrence Butler
LF Brent Rooker
1B Tyler Soderstrom
DH Shea Langeliers
CF JJ Bleday
SS Jacob Wilson
3B Gio Urshela
C Juan Pereda
2B Max Muncy
SP: JP Sears
Chicago White Sox (Home Team):
DH Michael Vargas
CF Luis Robert
3B Lenyn Sosa
1B Andrew Vaughn
C Edgar Quero
2B Chase Meidroth
LF Michael Taylor
RF Bryan Baldwin
SS Jacob Amaya
SP: Davis Martin
San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies
San Francisco Giants (Away Team):
LF Heliot Ramos
SS Willy Adames
CF Jung Hoo Lee
3B Matt Chapman
DH Wilmer Flores
RF Luis Matos
C Sam Huff
1B Casey Schmitt
2B Tyler Fitzgerald
SP: Jordan Hicks
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):
2B Bryson Stott
SS Trea Turner
1B Bryce Harper
DH Kyle Schwarber
RF Nick Castellanos
C J.T. Realmuto
LF Max Kepler
3B Alec Bohm
CF Brandon Marsh
SP: Cristopher Sanchez
Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Oriole
Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):
LF Steven Kwan
3B Jose Ramirez
1B Carlos Santana
DH Kyle Manzardo
CF Lane Thomas
RF Nolan Jones
2B Gabriel Arias
C Bo Naylor
SS Brayan Rocchio
SP: Tanner Bibee
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):
SS Gunnar Henderson
C Adley Rutschman
DH Ryan O’Hearn
3B Jordan Westburg
CF Cedric Mullins
RF Tyler O’Neill
LF Heston Kjerstad
1B Ryan Mountcastle
2B Jackson Holliday
SP: Tomoyuki Sugano
Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Royals (Away Team):
3B Jonathan India
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
1B Vinnie Pasquantino
C Salvador Perez
DH Michael Massey
RF Hunter Renfroe
LF MJ Melendez
2B Maikel Garcia
CF Kyle Isbel
SP: Michael Lorenzen
Detroit Tigers (Home Team):
2B Gleyber Torres
LF Kerry Carpenter
CF Riley Greene
1B Spencer Torkelson
DH Colt Keith
RF Zach McKinstry
C Dillon Dingler
SS Trey Sweeney
3B Javier Baez
SP: Reese Olson
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays
New York Yankees (Away Team):
DH Ben Rice
RF Aaron Judge
CF Cody Bellinger
1B Paul Goldschmidt
2B Jazz Chisholm
SS Anthony Volpe
C Austin Wells
LF Jasson Dominguez
3B Oswald Cabrera
SP: Will Warren
Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):
DH Yandy Diaz
2B Brandon Lowe
3B Junior Caminero
1B Jonathan Aranda
LF Christopher Morel
CF Kameron Misner
SS Taylor Walls
C Danny Jansen
RF Jake Mangum
SP: Taj Bradley
St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
LF Lars Nootbaar
DH Luken Baker
1B Willson Contreras
3B Nolan Arenado
SS Brendan Donovan
RF Jordan Walker
C Pedro Pages
CF Victor Scott
2B Thomas Saggese
SP: Andre Pallante
New York Mets (Home Team):
SS Francisco Lindor
RF Juan Soto
1B Pete Alonso
LF Brandon Nimmo
3B Mark Vientos
DH Jesse Winker
C Luis Torrens
CF Tyrone Taylor
2B Luisangel Acuña
SP: Griffin Canning
Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):
LF Taylor Ward
3B Luis Rengifo
RF Mike Trout
DH Jorge Soler
C Logan O’Hoppe
1B Nolan Schanuel
2B Kyren Paris
CF Jo Adell
SS Tim Anderson
SP: Jack Kochanowicz
Texas Rangers (Home Team):
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
LF Josh Smith
RF Adolis Garcia
DH Joc Pederson
3B Josh Jung
1B Jake Burger
C Jonah Heim
CF Leody Taveras
SP: Kumar Rocker