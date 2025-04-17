Today’s MLB Lineups: Full projected batting orders and starting pitchers for Guardians, Yankees, Mets & more | 17 April 2025

With nearly three weeks of drama already in the books, the 2025 MLB season does not indicate that it is slowing down anytime soon. Contenders are beginning to emerge and others are still feeling their way through.

With April 17 drawing near, many teams are making adjustments due to injury, early-season slumps, and unexpected breakout performances — both lineups and rotations having been shifted accordingly.

The New York Yankees, who have been dealing with injuries to some of their best pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, reinstated Clarke Schmidt. He had a solid return to the rotation by throwing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians offer a blend of experienced players and prospects. With a starting lineup featuring Steven Kwan, Jose Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo, and a rotation led by Tanner Bibee, the team is handling roster adjustments well.

Here, we present to you the full projected batting lineups and starting pitchers for the day's action, offering some insight into how teams are looking to mix and match and what you should watch on the field.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team): Confirmed Lineups

RF Corbin Carroll

SS Geraldo Perdomo

1B Pavin Smith

DH Josh Naylor

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

3B Eugenio Suarez

CF Alek Thomas

2B Tim Tawa

C Jose Herrera

SP: Eduardo Rodriguez

Miami Marlins (Home Team): Confirmed Lineups

SS Xavier Edwards

3B Connor Norby

2B Otto Lopez

1B Eric Wagaman

RF Kyle Stowers

CF Dane Myers

DH Griffin Conine

LF Jhonny Sanoja

C Rob Brantly

SP: Edward Cabrera

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

LF Alex Call

DH James Wood

C Keibert Ruiz

1B Nathaniel Lowe

3B Amed Rosario

2B Luis Garcia

RF Dylan Crews

SS Nasim Nunez

CF Jacob Young

SP: Trevor Williams

Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

DH Bryan Reynolds

RF Andrew McCutchen

C Joey Bart

1B Endy Valdez

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

LF Tommy Pham

2B Adam Frazier

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Andrew Heaney

Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds

Seattle Mariners (Away Team): Confirmed Lineups

CF Julio Rodriguez

DH Jorge Polanco

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

RF Luke Raley

1B Rowdy Tellez

2B Dylan Moore

3B Miles Mastrobuoni

SS J.P. Crawford

SP: Emerson Hancock

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team): Confirmed Lineups

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Austin Hays

2B Gavin Lux

1B Jeimer Candelario

LF Blake Dunn

RF Jake Fraley

C Austin Wynns

SP: Brady Singer

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

RF Lawrence Butler

LF Brent Rooker

1B Tyler Soderstrom

DH Shea Langeliers

CF JJ Bleday

SS Jacob Wilson

3B Gio Urshela

C Juan Pereda

2B Max Muncy

SP: JP Sears

Chicago White Sox (Home Team):

DH Michael Vargas

CF Luis Robert

3B Lenyn Sosa

1B Andrew Vaughn

C Edgar Quero

2B Chase Meidroth

LF Michael Taylor

RF Bryan Baldwin

SS Jacob Amaya

SP: Davis Martin

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

LF Heliot Ramos

SS Willy Adames

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

DH Wilmer Flores

RF Luis Matos

C Sam Huff

1B Casey Schmitt

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Jordan Hicks

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

LF Max Kepler

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Cristopher Sanchez

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Oriole

Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):

LF Steven Kwan

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

DH Kyle Manzardo

CF Lane Thomas

RF Nolan Jones

2B Gabriel Arias

C Bo Naylor

SS Brayan Rocchio

SP: Tanner Bibee

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

SS Gunnar Henderson

C Adley Rutschman

DH Ryan O’Hearn

3B Jordan Westburg

CF Cedric Mullins

RF Tyler O’Neill

LF Heston Kjerstad

1B Ryan Mountcastle

2B Jackson Holliday

SP: Tomoyuki Sugano

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

3B Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

DH Michael Massey

RF Hunter Renfroe

LF MJ Melendez

2B Maikel Garcia

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Michael Lorenzen

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

2B Gleyber Torres

LF Kerry Carpenter

CF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

DH Colt Keith

RF Zach McKinstry

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

3B Javier Baez

SP: Reese Olson

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

New York Yankees (Away Team):

DH Ben Rice

RF Aaron Judge

CF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Jazz Chisholm

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

LF Jasson Dominguez

3B Oswald Cabrera

SP: Will Warren

Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):

DH Yandy Diaz

2B Brandon Lowe

3B Junior Caminero

1B Jonathan Aranda

LF Christopher Morel

CF Kameron Misner

SS Taylor Walls

C Danny Jansen

RF Jake Mangum

SP: Taj Bradley

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

DH Luken Baker

1B Willson Contreras

3B Nolan Arenado

SS Brendan Donovan

RF Jordan Walker

C Pedro Pages

CF Victor Scott

2B Thomas Saggese

SP: Andre Pallante

New York Mets (Home Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

3B Mark Vientos

DH Jesse Winker

C Luis Torrens

CF Tyrone Taylor

2B Luisangel Acuña

SP: Griffin Canning

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

LF Taylor Ward

3B Luis Rengifo

RF Mike Trout

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O’Hoppe

1B Nolan Schanuel

2B Kyren Paris

CF Jo Adell

SS Tim Anderson

SP: Jack Kochanowicz

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

LF Josh Smith

RF Adolis Garcia

DH Joc Pederson

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

C Jonah Heim

CF Leody Taveras

SP: Kumar Rocker

