Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Greene, Carlos Rodon and more for April 13, 2025

Some top MLB pitchers are taking the ball on Sunday, which could lead to plenty of strikeouts. Betting on pitcher props is always something that you want to consider, and every starter will have an over/under line that is set.
Some options will stand out right away, while other top pitchers' strikeout props will be harder to find. Here is a look at those pitchers you should target on Sunday.
Top MLB pitchers strikeouts prop bets for April 13
Shane Baz: under 6.5 -150
Shane Baz is not typically mentioned when discussing the top pitchers, but he has put up some great stats in 2025. Baz is not a pitcher who racks up strikeouts, though, and taking the under-6.5 mark is the best play to make in this situation.
Chris Sale: under 6.5 -145
Chris Sale won the 2024 NL Cy Young Award, and he is a pitcher who can completely shut down a lineup. He has not been as sharp as he was at the beginning of the 2025 season, and this is an opportunity to take the under that is posted.
Hunter Greene: over 7.5 -125
Hunter Greene is trying to get into the group of the top MLB pitchers, and he is getting closer with each start. Greene can completely shut down any lineup, and he typically gets it done by racking up the strikeouts. Bet the over 7.5 as Greene will have success against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Logan Webb: over 5.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)
If you are looking for the safest pick of the day, Logan Webb should be the pitcher you are checking out. Webb will be facing the New York Yankees, a team that strikes out a lot.
Carlos Rodon: over 6.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)
Carlos Rodon will be the pitcher opposing Logan Webb on Sunday, and he's someone to look at when trying to make a bold prediction. Rodon will need to match Webb throughout the game, and he will record at least seven strikeouts.