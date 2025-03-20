Chris Sale keeps MLB future uncertain with cautious 2025 approach

Chris Sale turned back the clock last season, not only delivering one of the best seasons of his MLB career but also winning the first Cy Young Award in the process. The soon-to-be 36-year-old was simply tremendous in 2024, posting an incredible 18-3 record with a 2.38 ERA, 1.013 WHIP, and a National League-leading 225 strikeouts.

Ad

Despite that level of success, there were questions about whether or not he might decide to call it a career. Chris Sale was one of the best pitchers in baseball through the beginning of his career, he struggled with his health during his Boston Red Sox tenure. It was not only analysts and fans who thought that the eight-time All-Star could retire, but Sale himself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with Foul Territory, Chris Sale explained to hosts and former MLB players Cameron Maybin and A.J. Pierzynski that he is never sure when his final season will come along. Sale pointed out that he thought that there was a chance that 2024 could be his final year, but he proved that he could still be elite in the Majors.

"I can't get too far ahead of myself. Let's say I sit here right now and say I want to play for 5 more years and my arm falls off in June, what am I really doing? Or if I say it's my last year, I thought last year was going to be my last year and look how that worked out. For me it's let's take this a day at a time," Sale explained.

Ad

Even though Chris Sale was one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball last season, the veteran is aware of the fluctuations that could come each season. The Atlanta Braves starter will enter 2025 as a top contender to win the NL Cy Young Award again, however, it kept it real over how quickly things can change.

"Let's see where this goes. If it's good, then we'll see. If it's not, I guess we'll still see," Sale continued.

Ad

Chris Sale has been named that Atlanta Braves Opening Day starter

Although it was not the most surprising decision, the Atlanta Braves announced that Sale will officially be their Opening Day starter. Sale will make his 2025 debut at home when the Braves welcome the San Diego Padres to Atlanta. Given the talent on the Padres roster, it could be a good first test for the eight-time All-Star.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The pending return of Spencer Strider to the rotation could help the Braves form arguably the best one-two punch in baseball. When healthy, Sale and Strider could be a nightmare for opposing lineups this season. According to FanDuel, the Braves have the second best odds to win the World Series, sitting at +900 to win it all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback