Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tyler Glasnow, Bryan Woo and more for April 6, 2025

With a full slate of MLB games set to take place throughout the day on Sunday, you can be sure that there will be some great starting pitchers on the mound. Betting on starting pitchers is always a good option to check out as those pitchers set the tone for each matchup.
Every starting pitcher will have an over/under set for total strikeouts in a game, giving you a chance to make predictions. Here are five MLB pitcher strikeout props that you will want to make.
Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets for April 6
Bryan Woo: over 4.5 -155
Bryan Woo is starting for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday as his team will be taking on the San Francisco Giants. Woo had five strikeouts in his first start of the season, and he is going to get to that number again on Sunday.
Jordan Hicks: over 4.5 -140
Jordan Hicks has had a strange career as a MLB pitcher as he has been used in many roles. The San Francisco Giants are using Hicks as a starting pitcher and he has always been a pitcher that can rack up the strikeouts. Hicks will strike out at least five Seattle Mariners batters in the game on Sunday.
Tyler Glasnow: over 6.5 -145
Tyler Glasnow is back and healthy with the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving them another pitcher who is capable of being an ace. Glasnow is facing a great Phillies team on Sunday, but it's also a team that can strike out in a hurry. The right-hander will get at least six strikeouts in this matchup.
Luis Ortiz: under 5.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)
Luis Ortiz is starting for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, and it's been a bit of a rocky start to his MLB career. Bet the under for Ortiz as this will be the safest pick of the day.
Christopher Sanchez: over 5.5 +110 (Bold Prediction of the day)
Christopher Sanchez is not known as a big strikeout pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, but he does usually go deep in games. Sanchez will be starting against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in one of the best matchups of the day. Taking the lefthander to record at least six strikeouts is a bold prediction that you will want to make.