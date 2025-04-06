  • home icon
  Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tyler Glasnow, Bryan Woo and more for April 6, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tyler Glasnow, Bryan Woo and more for April 6, 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 06, 2025 15:47 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers (Credits: IMAGN)

With a full slate of MLB games set to take place throughout the day on Sunday, you can be sure that there will be some great starting pitchers on the mound. Betting on starting pitchers is always a good option to check out as those pitchers set the tone for each matchup.

Every starting pitcher will have an over/under set for total strikeouts in a game, giving you a chance to make predictions. Here are five MLB pitcher strikeout props that you will want to make.

Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets for April 6

Bryan Woo: over 4.5 -155

Bryan Woo is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)
Bryan Woo is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

Bryan Woo is starting for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday as his team will be taking on the San Francisco Giants. Woo had five strikeouts in his first start of the season, and he is going to get to that number again on Sunday.

Jordan Hicks: over 4.5 -140

Jordan Hicks is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)
Jordan Hicks is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

Jordan Hicks has had a strange career as a MLB pitcher as he has been used in many roles. The San Francisco Giants are using Hicks as a starting pitcher and he has always been a pitcher that can rack up the strikeouts. Hicks will strike out at least five Seattle Mariners batters in the game on Sunday.

Tyler Glasnow: over 6.5 -145

Tyler Glasnow is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)
Tyler Glasnow is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

Tyler Glasnow is back and healthy with the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving them another pitcher who is capable of being an ace. Glasnow is facing a great Phillies team on Sunday, but it's also a team that can strike out in a hurry. The right-hander will get at least six strikeouts in this matchup.

Luis Ortiz: under 5.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Luis Ortiz is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)
Luis Ortiz is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

Luis Ortiz is starting for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, and it's been a bit of a rocky start to his MLB career. Bet the under for Ortiz as this will be the safest pick of the day.

Christopher Sanchez: over 5.5 +110 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Christopher Sanchez is pitching today - Source: Imagn
Christopher Sanchez is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Christopher Sanchez is not known as a big strikeout pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, but he does usually go deep in games. Sanchez will be starting against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in one of the best matchups of the day. Taking the lefthander to record at least six strikeouts is a bold prediction that you will want to make.

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

