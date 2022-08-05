“Together at last!!! Old Roomies” - NBA reporter Allie LaForce shares a moment of nostalgia with San Francisco Giants pitcher Dominic Leone

Allie LaForce, NBA reporter and wife of Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Smith, posted a picture on Instagram with San Francisco Giants pitcher Dominic Leone. Dominic Leone was sporting a San Francisco Giants pullover hoodie and his team's cap. Allie accessorized with an identity card with Oracle Park written on the string.

Allie was present at Oracle Park to cover the second game of the four-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Going by her IG Story, it seems Allie had not seen Dominic for a long time. Interestingly, she called him an "old roomie" in the caption.

Allie with San Francisco Giants pitcher Dominic Leone.

"Together at last!!! Old roomies." - Allie LaForce

The MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants aired on the TBS Tuesday Night Broadcast.

Allie LaForce continues to work as a reporter during her pregnancy

NCAA Men's Final Four - Practice

Allie is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Joe Smith. They are expecting a boy in November. Allie is now in her second trimester.

"As Allie and Joe Smith get ready to welcome a baby boy in November, the August issue of Cleveland Magazine details the Ohio native’s harrowing pregnancy journey." - Allie LaForce

Yet, she reports to work, showing full dedication to her profession.

"Game 5 lets get it!!! I love my crew!!" - AllieLa Force

Wives of the Minnesota Twins' players threw a baby shower for Allie in the first week of July.

"I am so grateful for the amazing Minnesota wives and mammas that took me in as one of their own!!!! My first ever baby shower was so beyond perfect and I can't thank you enough." - Allie

Recently, Allie also shared a snippet of her ultrasound report.

"Welp"- Allie La Force

Congratulations, Allie and Joe! MLB fans cannot wait for Baby Smith to arrive and bring you a bundle of joy.

