“Told y’all it wouldn’t be long.. Ronald Acuna Jr. too Cold” - Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young reacts to Ronald Acuna Jr. showing off his signature celebration

Atlanta Braves rising superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is back and looks like his usual self so far in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. During yesterday's game against the Oakland Athletics, Acuna hit a towering home run. As soon as he knew it was gone, he celebrated by paying homage to fellow Atlanta athlete, NBA superstar Trae Young and his signature "ice cold" celebration.

"@ronaldacunajr24 hit the @TheTraeYoung celly" - @ SportsCenter

The celebration went viral on Twitter, so much so that even Trae Young himself responded to the Sports Center post.

"Told y'all it wouldn't be too long.. @ronaldacunajr24 too cold" - @ Trae Young

The perennial NBA All-Star showed his support of the celebration and Ronald Acuna Jr. in general. It is always nice to see star athletes who represent the same city come out and support one another.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is back and better than ever

Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered an unfortunate injury last May, causing him to miss the majority of the 2021 season, which included the Atlanta Braves' magical World Series championship run. He also missed the first month of this season before ultimately returning in early May.

"ACUNA HITS HIS SECONS HOMER OF THE NIGHT!!" - @ SportsCenter

Since returning earlier last month, Acuna Jr. has posted a .320 batting average, a .534 slugging percentage, and a .945 OPS. He has also already racked up five home runs, including two in yesterday's game against the Athletics. Just in this past month, Acuna Jr. already looks like he is back to his usual, superstar self.

It was tragic to see Acuna Jr. hurt last season because he was such a big part of the Atlanta Braves, and he would have been a huge impact for the World Series roster. Thankfully, he is finally back and is already providing a huge impact for the Atlanta Braves so far.

The Atlanta Braves currently sit second in the National League East, eight games behind the first place New York Mets, who look like they are running away with the NL East division title. Now that Ronald Acuna Jr. is back on the squad, hopefully the Braves can start to climb back up the ranks.

"6 in a row!" - @ Atlanta Braves

With their recent six-game win streak, the Atlanta Braves are slowly clawing their way back into NL East contention, and it has shown that Acuna Jr. has been a big part of this recent success.

