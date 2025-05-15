Tom Hanks breaks the internet during visit to Athletics vs. Dodgers, eerily reminiscing his profession before Hollywood success

Legendary Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is one of the biggest baseball fans out there, and the two-time Academy Award winner attended the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Hanks attended the second game of the series at Dodger Stadium, repping the Athletics. The veteran actor wore the MLB team's green colors and the hat with their logo, eating peanuts.

MLB shared a video of Hanks from the game on X with an interesting fact about the Hollywood stalwart. The post claimed Hanks worked as a peanut vendor for the Athletics. The post went viral with 170,000+ views in less than three hours.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to ESPN, Tom Hanks worked as a peanut vendor at the Athletics' former stomping ground, the Oakland Coliseum, in the 1970s. He briefly reprised his role during the COVID-19 pandemic to help fill empty seats.

Hanks recalled an incident during his time as a vendor for the Athletics on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show in 2019.

"I got robbed twice," Hanks recalled. "Note to self: Hide those wads of cash. Don't be walking with a wad of cash in your pocket. Then, I came across professional vendors who did not like the fact kids were there."

Tom Hanks watches Dodgers come from behind against Athletics

Earlier this season, Tom Hanks was at Dodger Stadium on March 27 to watch the reigning World Series champions' Opening Day game against the Detroit Tigers. The veteran actor was seen keeping the score in a notebook.

Hanks shared his score from the game in an Instagram post, writing:

"Opening Day Scorecard. MLB should declare: OFFICIAL & APPROVED! -T.Hanks"

MLB responded to Hanks' post, giving it the "official" stamp.

"Tom Hanks, consider this official and approved! - atMLB"

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers won that game against the Tigers, and it was the same story on Wednesday, as the NL West leaders came from behind to claim a 9-3 win with Hanks in the stands.

A five-run rally in the eighth inning helped the Dodgers turn around the game and claim the win, with four Dodgers hitters going deep, including a first career home run from Hyeseong Kim

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More