Tommy Edman's son, Eli, throws first pitch with his dad’s glove on bobblehead night in heartwarming moment

The LA Dodgers were conducting business against the New York Mets on Monday night, while outfielder Tommy Edman stitched some memories with his family to celebrate his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

Edman has become an integral part of the Dodgers' roster since getting traded to LA from the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2024 trade deadline. He was clutch last postseason, winning the National League Championship Series MVP, as the Dodgers clinched the World Series.

On Monday, Edman's young son, Eli, took center stage by throwing the ceremonial first pitch on his father's bobblehead night. Eli had his father's glove on while delivering the pitch. The trio, including Edman's wife, Kristen, posed for photos after the game. The Dodgers shared moments from the event.

"Eli Edman used his dad’s glove to throw out the first pitch on his bobblehead night🥹" the caption read.

The bobblehead night was a part of the Dodgers' 2025 promotional schedule.

This memorable moment follows a series of family-centered events for Edman. Earlier in the season, his mother, Maureen, threw out the first pitch on Korean Heritage Night, honoring Edman's Korean heritage and the family's deep connection with baseball.

Tommy Edman shines on his bobblehead night

The memorable and adorable first pitch by Tommy Edman's son, Eli, was followed by an intense encounter against the New York Mets.

Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run, his 14th of the season, against Dodgers starter Dustin May. In the fifth, Brandon Nimmo's RBI ground rule double put the Mets on top 2-0. In the seventh inning, Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run, his 23rd of the season, to make the game 2-1.

Tommy Edman, who was hitless before the ninth inning, led off the inning with a single, stole a base and was driven in by Ohtani, who came up clutch again with a sac-fly to tie the game at 2-2 and send the inning into extra innings.

Francisco Alvarez led off the 10th with a go-ahead double, followed by Lindor's RBI single to make it 4-2. In the 10th inning, Pages hit an RBI single, but the Dodgers couldn't tie the game as Jose Butto recorded a save.

