Tommy Edman's wife Kristen drops 3-word reaction to husband's dinger in Dodgers' Opening Day clash vs Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman has made a hot start to the 2025 season after becoming the first player to hit a home run when he homered in the second game of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. Edman followed that up by getting the first dinger in their home opener against the Detroit Tigers, and his wife Kristen shared a three-word reaction on social media.

On Thursday evening, Tommy Edman faced the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal, when he stepped up for his first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the second inning. The score was tied at 0-0 with one out and the bases empty.

With the count at 1-1, Skubal left a 96 mph four-seamer right over the middle of the plate, and Edman certainly did not decline the offer. The Dodgers infielder barrelled the ball cleanly for a line-drive homer over the left field fence to give his team the initial lead in the game.

"So, so, cool!!!" Kristen Edman posted on Instagram.

Edman played a vital role in their World Series triumph last year, even though he did not feature much for them during the regular season due to injury. He was named the National League Championship Series MVP for his outstanding display against the San Diego Padres.

Tommy Edman shares his experience of 2025 MLB Tokyo Series

Tommy Edman hit his team's first home run of the season in the Tokyo Series (Image Source: IMAGN)

Tommy Edman was the first LA Dodgers player to get the first home run of the regular season for his team after taking Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele deep in the second game of the MLB 2025 Tokyo Series. Edman later reflected upon his experience of playing in Japan after returning to US shores.

"It’s been a lot of fun to see the passion for the Japanese fans," Edman said via DodgerBlue.com. "We hear a lot about how the Dodgers have this great presence in Japan, but it's different altogether to experience it firsthand.

"The fans were really great these last four games here. We even got to meet some fans out on the streets, like when we were walking around in the off-days," he added. "You can just see the passion they have for the game of baseball."

Edman was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the LA Dodgers at the trade deadline last year. He signed a five-year, $76 million deal extension after winning the World Series.

