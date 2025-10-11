Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen captures adorable moment between son Eli and Teoscar Hernandez with heartwarming message after Game 4 NLDS

It was family time at Dodger Stadium for Tommy Edman and several other players. The LA Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 4 to advance to the NLCS, where they'll face the winner of the other NLDS between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Edman's wife, Kristen, posted photos from Dodger Stadium after the series win. She was at the stadium with their son Eli. She posed in a group photo with the wives and girlfriends of other Dodgers stars. In one photo, she posed beside Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara. Both of them had their children with them.

"My GAL, love doing this life with you," Kristen wrote.

In another story, she captured Eli being held by Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, posing alongside Edman. Kristen revealed Hernandez is one of Eli's two favorite players.

"Eli's day was made! His two fave players," she wrote.

Kristen's Instagram story

Will Smith's Cara gives a shout out to Tommy Edman's wife Kristen

Cara also reshared the post uploaded by Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, on her Instagram account. She gave her a shout-out while resharing a picture, involving Edman's son Eli and Will Smith's daughters, Charlotte and Layton.

"So thankful for you in every single way," Cara wrote for Kristen.

Cara's Instagram story

The job's only half done as the Dodgers need to go through two more series before being crowned as back-to-back World Series champions. They will require Tommy Edman to come good in the NLCS once again, like he did last year when he won that series MVP while going against the New York Mets.

This postseason, he has batted .250 to go along with two home runs, three RBIs with an OBP of .250 and .500 SLG.

Meanwhile, Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who missed the Wild Card Series due to a hand injury, returned to the Dodgers' lineup in the NLDS against the Phillies. In Game 2, he contributed a crucial two-run single during a pivotal four-run seventh inning, helping the Dodgers secure a 4-3 victory and take a 2-0 series lead.

