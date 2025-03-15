  • home icon
  • Tommy Edman's wife Kristen drops iconic 1-word reaction from 'Friends' as Dodgers star devours Japanese street food ahead of Tokyo Series 

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Mar 15, 2025 05:51 GMT
Tommy Edman and his wife Kristen enjoy quality time in Tokyo (Image Source: Instagram/ @kristenedman)
Tommy Edman and his wife Kristen enjoy quality time in Tokyo (Image Source: Instagram/ @kristenedman)

LA Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman and his wife Kristen have made their way down to Tokyo, Japan alongside other Dodgers ballplayers and their partners ahead of the two-game Tokyo Series. The LA ballclub will be squaring off against the Chicago Cubs in the opening series of the 2025 MLB season with Game 1 scheduled to be played on March 18 and Game 2 on March 19.

Edman is part of the 31-man Dodgers roster that has travelled to Japan for the Tokyo series. He and his wife toured the city streets and ventured into different suburbs of Tokyo on Saturday. Kristen Edman shared an array of images on Instagram, where one story had an iconic one-word caption relating to the famous TV series FRIENDS.

Take a look at the images here:

"Unagi," she wrote as the caption of one story.
Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @kristenedman/Instagram)
Some more screenshots from the Instagram story (Source: @kristenedman/Instagram)
In one story, she shared an image of a handbag from TSUKIJI, which is the largest fish market in the world. In another image she shared an image of pocket-friendly ceramic plates, while in another, a master chef could be seen preparing many bowls of ramen.

Kristen's final two images involved Tommy Edman, who could be observed sharing a smile with her in one image while enjoying the delicacy of a freshwater eel (known as Unagi in Japanese) in another.

The couple have been married since Nov. 23, 2019, and together share a son named Eli Jack Edman, who was born on Oct. 17, 2023.

Edman was traded to the Dodgers in a mid-season three-team trade deal last year and since then has been highly productive in both departments of the game. His amazing performances earned him a five-year contract extension with the ballclub on Nov. 29, 2024. Now he aims to make an impact in Tokyo.

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen enjoys Japanese delicacy with fellow Dodgers wives

On Saturday, Tommy Edman's wife shared a couple of images on social media in which she could be observed enjoying a Japanese delicacy with several wives of other LA Dodgers players. She, along with Cara Smith and Kayla Vesia, enjoyed mochi, which is a traditional Japanese rice cake made from glutinous rice.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @kristenedman/Instagram)
After the Tokyo series, the Dodgers will play three Spring Training games against the LA Angels before the official home opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

Edited by Veer Badani
