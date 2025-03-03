Tommy Edman's wife Kristen gives a sneak peek of her sweet romantic moment with Dodgers star

After spending five and a half seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tommy Edman's trade to the LA Dodgers turned out to be a pivotal moment for the infielder. He won the NLCS MVP and the World Series before signing a five-year, $74 million, contract extension in November.

With Spring Training going on in Glendale, Arizona, Edman used the offday to take her wife on a ride. Edman has been married to Kristen since November 2019 and also share one child together.

On Sunday, Edman shared a heartwarming glimpse into their relationship through a social media story. In the snapshot, the couple can be seen driving together, with Kristen holding Tommy’s hand while he focused on the road. The accompanying text humorously narrated their interaction:

Me: "Hold my hand, honey!"

Him: "Ok 😊"

Kristen's Instagram story

Tommy Edman celebrates five-year anniversary with wife Kristen

In November 2024, Tommy Edman and Kristen completed five years of their marriage. On the occasion, the Dodgers star took to social media and shared three photos.

The first was a selfie where husband and wife were wearing sunglasses and trendy hats, and their smiles radiated through. The second photo had the couple taking their son Eli on a stroll. Edman held the troller while Eli looked away from the camera. Kristen snapped the selfie while wearing black sunglasses.

The third photo was from the Yankees Stadium after the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the Commissioner's Trophy. Edman batted .294 (5-for-17) with one home run and one RBI in that series. In the photo, the couple posed together, where Kristen was in a custom jacket, giving a nod to Edman's jersey number.

"5 years with my love! ♥️" Edman wrote.

Edman's son Eli was born on Oct. 17, 2023, weighing 8 lbs, 4 oz, at the time of his birth.

In an interview with MLB.com in May, Edman said:

“Family, for sure, is a priority. Getting to hang out with my son and see him grow these first six months has been special. It's been fun seeing him respond to me and recognize me. You can see him learning more and more and how his brain is developing crazy amounts every day. So that's been cool.”

With another important year ahead, Tommy Edman has a part to play to make sure that the Dodgers repeat as World Series champions.

