Tommy Edman's wife Kristen highlights Dodgers star's 3-run bomb that screams big slugger energy

Infielder Tommy Edman and his wife Kristen have been through a lot together as a couple since their marriage in 2019. Now residing in Los Angeles, Edman plays a pivotal role as a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Edman is not that active on social media, but Kristen is one to share images and updates about her husband. On Apr. 11, Kristen shared a video that was originally posted by the Dodgers, and it shows her husband displaying some power.

@kristenedman IG story caption. Kristen Edman, Tommy Edman

Edman belted a long three-run homer in the Dodgers' win over the Chicago Cubs, and it was the only run scored in the entire game. The utility player was not known as a power hitter throughout much of his career, but he has turned into something of a slugger with the Dodgers.

He now has six home runs on the season, and that is tied for the lead in the National League. The Dodgers have plenty of other power hitters in their lineup, but the veteran is delivering plenty of big hits.

Meanwhile, Kristen Edman is who is originally from San Diego, California, is now much closer to home. She has continued to work as a real estate agent since marrying Tommy, and the couple has one son together.

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen gives followers an inside look at the Tokyo Series

Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers started off the 2025 MLB season in Japan as they took on the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series. Kristen Edman was able to go with her husband to Japan, and she shared several images with her followers on Instagram.

"Opening Day ‘25 Tokyo edition 🌸," Kristen Edman captioned the post

In the shared memories, Kristen enjoyed some food while watching her husband play. After the game, she joined him on the field, and everyone reflected their thoughts on the excitement of the experience.

Edman shared his thoughts on the Tokyo Series:

"It’s been a lot of fun to see the passion for the Japanese fans," Edman said via DodgerBlue.com. "We hear a lot about how the Dodgers have this great presence in Japan, but it's different altogether to experience it firsthand.

"The fans were really great these last four games here. We even got to meet some fans out on the streets, like when we were walking around in the off-days," he added. "You can just see the passion they have for the game of baseball."

