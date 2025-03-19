Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen takes fans behind the scenes of Dodgers’ win; drops 2-word reaction to Blake Snell's spouse savoring Tokyo Dome delights

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen recently shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the LA Dodgers showdown versus the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Edman, his spouse Kristen and the entire Dodgers team along with their families arrived in Tokyo, Japan, last week for the 2025 MLB season-opening Tokyo Series.

Kristen has supported Edman’s career since they started dating in 2017. The couple exchanged vows in November 2019. They later welcomed their first child in October 2023.

On Tuesday, Kristen Edman shared some of her favorite pictures from the Dodgers versus Cubs game, captioning the post:

“Opening Day ‘25 Tokyo edition.”

In the images, Tommy and Kristen Edman could be seen posing in the empty Tokyo Dome. Edman was wearing his Dodgers uniform, while his wife wore a No. 25 t-shirt paired with a black overcoat and white pants.

Another snapshot captured the Dodgers players lined up during the pregame ceremony. Kristen could be seen enjoying some boba tea and snacks while watching the game. She also shared a clip of herself playfully walking on the field at Tokyo Dome.

Kristen IG (Source: Instagram/@kristenedman)

She also posted some special moments from the game on her Instagram story, including a picture of ace Blake Snell’s wife Haeley with the caption:

“Oh baby! @haeleyryane.”

Kristen IG (Source: Instagram/@kristenedman)

The image showed Haeley enjoying a mozzarella cheese stick during the game. Kristen Edman also reposted an image featuring all the Dodgers' wives sitting together, enjoying the game that ended in a 4-1 victory for the Dodgers.

Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen shares glimpses of special moments from February featuring son Eli

Earlier this month, Kristen Edman shared several images on Instagram featuring some of her favorite moments from February. She captioned the post:

“Feb.”

In the images, Kristen Edman could be seen posing with her son, Eli. Some snapshots also captured the duo attending a Dodgers Spring Training game to watch Tommy Edman in action. One image showed him holding Eli while Kristen took a selfie to capture the moment.

On Tuesday, Tommy Edman contributed to the LA Dodgers' season-opening win, recording one RBI and one hit in five at-bats. The Dodgers face the Cubs again on Wednesday to wrap up their two-game series.

