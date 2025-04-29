Tommy Edman shares how Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts' presence in lineup helps him

Despite top-notch hitters like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman has carved out a name for himself in the star-studded LA Dodgers lineup. Edman leads the team in multiple offensive categories, and his latest walk-off hit against the Miami Marlins is earning him praise from all around the league.

After the Dodgers' 7-6 victory against the Marlins, Edman spoke with David Vassegh about how the presence of the MVP trio helps him.

"Yeah, I mean, it's kind of easy when I know I’ve got Shohei, Mookie, and Freddie coming up after me," Edman said. "You know, I just feel the confidence that even if I just put together a good at-bat — even if I don't get the job done — one of those two guys will. So it kind of takes a lot of pressure off." (00:48)

Tommy Edman experiences first Gatorade bath with Dodgers

Gatorade baths are famous in the league, more so with the Dodgers, where amid thousands of cheers, players get enshrined in a one-of-a-kind celebration. This is given to the hitter, who saves the day and gets the walk-off hit for the team.

Monday belonged to Tommy Edman, whose clutch two-run RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Dodgers their 19th win of the season.

The Marlins cut the 5-0 deficit in the fifth inning, which saw Dane Myers hit a grand slam off Dustin May to tie the game. No runs were scored since the game went to extra innings.

Jesus Sanchez's double to right field in the 10th drove in a run as the Marlins took a 6-5 lead in the game.

Michael Conforto was the automatic runner as Andy Pages walked to start the inning. Kike Hernandez's sac fly set the man on second and third. Finally, Edman came in and drove a two-run RBI single to win it for the Dodgers.

Tommy Edman credited Hernandez for setting up the opportunity for him to drive the winning run.

"Yeah, it was awesome," Edman said. "He did a great job getting the bunt down on a couple of tough pitches, and, you know, just stuck his head out there and got the job done."

During his post-game interview with David Vassegh, he was given the traditional Gatorade bath, his first with the Dodgers after being traded to LA at last year's deadline.

"Well, you got half of it right there, but yeah, I know it feels good though," Edman said of the Gatorade shower.

Tommy Edman leads the Dodgers with eight home runs this season.

