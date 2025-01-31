Tommy Kahnle reveals reason for signing with Detroit Tigers for $7,500,000, looks back on New York Yankees tenure under Aaron Boone

The Detroit Tigers bolstered their bullpen by adding Tommy Kahnle on a one-year, $7.75 million, contract. After spending two seasons with the New York Yankees, Kahnle joins the Tigers bullpen, which logged a major-league-high 141.2 innings in September and posted a 2.41 ERA.

Tommy Kahnle. who joined MLB Network Thursday, was asked by hosts Adnan Virk and Sean Casey the reason for going to Detroit.

"It just seemed like, you know, they showed some serious interest and, you know, they were really just talking all about how they see me fitting into the bullpen," Kahnle said. "And it just really hit home. And, you know, I watched obviously from afar, you know, how their bullpen did this year and those guys were electric. I mean, they're young, and they're all just doing their thing, and they look like they're having a blast.

"So and it just looked like the Tigers, you know, that some clicks at the end of the season. And, you know, obviously, I'm getting a little older. I'm trying to latch on to some of the teams that, you know, have a good chance, you know, make a postseason run here."

Tommy Kahnle recalls time with playing under Aaron Boone at Yankees

In 2024, relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle pitched 42.2 innings for the Yankees in 2024. He posted a 2.11 ERA and recorded a save during the 2024 ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. In 2023, he finished with a 2.66 ERA and two saves in 42 games for the Yankees.

Recalling his playing time under Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Kahnle said:

"It's always been great playing with Booney. I mean, I've gotten to know him since 2018. And he's always had a great relationship with me. He's always had my back through everything.

"So, it was it was an honor to play for him. You know, I mean, growing up as a kid, obviously, I watched Booney and Sean here. I grew up a Reds fan. So I appreciate having these guys, and it was it was great to get to know them."

Tommy Kahnle also didn't discount the idea of coming back next year to New York; maybe next season or if the Tigers decide to trade him there.

"And, you know, hopefully, you know, you never know. Maybe I'll end up back there. Who knows? But I'm moving on to the Tigers this year. And I'm I'm pumped, man," Kahnle added.

The 35-year-old has immense pitching experience, so the Tigers will hope that he can stay healthy and deliver his best.

