Tommy Pham Rumors: At least 8 teams showing 'significant interest' in veteran outfielder, per report

Tommy Pham has been one of the notable names on the free agent list for a while. With spring training approaching, the veteran outfield has at least eight teams showing significant interest in striking a deal.

According to the MLB, the market for Pham is heating up, as multiple teams see the benefits of signing the star player. The 35-year-old has a proven record as a top performer, especially with his postseason appearances.

Pham is one of the best outfielders remaining in the market, so there's no surprise that teams would want to get a hold of the veteran to add to their depth. One such team that's reportedly interested is the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox are keen on adding a right-handed hitter, and the outfielder is seemingly a perfect match. Other teams involved are the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.

Tommy Pham's incredible 2023 season

The talented player is coming off an incredible 2023 season with the Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He helped the Diamondbacks win the NLCS and appeared in 16 postseason games.

He slashed .279/.297/.475 for the Diamondbacks in 50 games and homered in the opening game of the World Series. The designated hitter played his first World Series for the Diamondbacks in 2023.

He slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs for the Mets and the D'backs. His solid performance in crucial games has been noted, making him likely to bag another one-year contract.

The only disadvantage could be his age, which will restrict him from landing a multi-year deal. Pham is at the tail end of his career, and his last two offseasons have led to one-year contracts.

In the last six seasons, he has played for seven teams, but his overall career has been incredible, being one of the top outfielders. He was also known for his long stint with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The veteran has a high possibility to sign with another team before spring training. With eight teams showing interest, he should soon find a uniform for at least another year.

