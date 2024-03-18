Tommy Pham rumors: NL West team keen on reuniting with veteran outfielder on a short-term deal

Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham has been attracting interest from certain teams as the season is about to start. Pham, a free agent at the moment, is in discussions with the San Diego Padres.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, both parties ‘could be moving closer’ to reuniting (after 2020-21) and reaching a short-term agreement. Nightingale suggests that the Padres are considering a one-year deal worth between $3 million and $4 million for the 36-year-old.

However, the Padres are not the only ones who want Tommy Pham for the upcoming season. The Chicago White Sox are also interested in Pham and can make a move if the Pham-Padres agreement faces any difficulties.

Adding Pham is quite logical for the Padres considering the empty space on their outfield spots. The NL West team has been facing a shortage of outfielders entering the spring training, with only two available.

Pham has previously been a part of the Padres in 2020 and 2021. During that time, he had a batting average of .226, an on-base percentage of .335, and a slugging percentage of .370 in 186 combined games.

In his 10-year-long career in the major league, Tommy Pham has played for several teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Last season, Pham hit 16 homers, had 68 RBIs, maintained a .256 average, and stole 22 bases.

Tommy Pham can be a good addition to the Padres roster

Tommy Pham is a versatile player who can play on all three outfield spots, particularly the left field which the San Diego Padres need to fill.

Padres’ Jurickson Profar, who was expected to handle the left field, sustained injuries in the team’s last Cactus League game which could affect his availability in the field.

With so little time left until Opening Day, Pham seems to be the only option that makes sense for the Padres. The franchise will start the 2024 season on March 20-21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea.

