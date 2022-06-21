"Tommy Pham sobbing" "Some people love to hate him and some people just love him" - Former Atlanta Braves World Series champion Joc Pederson gets raucous standing ovation from former club's fans

Joc Pederson is a veteran outfielder who is currently playing for the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. He has the ability to change games. That is what he has done in the nine years he has played professional baseball.

"Standing ovation for Joc Pederson back in Atlanta, even with a tie-game in the 9th. (Via @BravesonBaily)" - FOX Sports: MLB

The Giants are the fourth team that Joc Pederson has suited up for in his career. Before joining the Giants this year, Pederson won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Last night's game marked the first time he has returned to the Peach State since he lifted the Trophy. Braves fans gave him a standing ovation to recognize what he did for their team last year.

Joc Pederson gets standing ovation in Atlanta as fans remember 2021 World Series

The 2021 Atlanta Braves were stacked. The team included Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Jorge Soler. That was why it was no surprise when they overcame the Houston Astros to win their first World Series since 1995.

Richard Rice @Richard31790916 @MLBONFOX @BravesOnBally Some people love to hate him and some people just love him @MLBONFOX @BravesOnBally Some people love to hate him and some people just love him😐

Pederson hit only .067 in the five games he played in the 2021 World Series. However, fans know his contributions to the success of the 2021 Braves go beyond that.

During the 2021 National League Division Series with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pederson made all the difference for the Braves. In that series, Pederson batted .429 with two home runs and five RBIs in four games.

Pederson is batting .271 with 14 home runs and 36 RBI in 2022. He is on pace for one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

Fans on Twitter thought the act of gratitude and recognition by Atlanta Braves fans was nothing short of classy and warranted.

Joc Pederson made the news earlier this month when he was slapped by Cincinnati Reds player Tommy Pham over a fantasy football disagreement. Pham was suspended three games by the MLB for the assault.

The game ended 2-1 for the Braves as Orlando Arcia walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning. Pederson and the Giants will return to Oracle Park following this series. They will meet up with Pham and the Reds for the first time since the incident transpired that involved Pederson.

