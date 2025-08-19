Tommy Pham sparks outrage with shocking "steroids" comment on Blue Jays' Addison Barger

Veteran Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was involved in a bench-clearing incident during the team's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.During the seventh inning, Pham was walked by Jays reliever Brendon Little. Pham flipped his bat and started jogging to first base. However, the veteran outfielder turned around and had a verbal exchange with Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman, leading to both benches clearing.Following the game, Heineman said he didn't say anything to Pham, claiming his reaction was unprovoked, per Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson's X post.&quot;It was weird, man. It was weird. Unprovoked and super weird,&quot; Heineman said.Keegan Matheson @KeeganMathesonLINKTyler Heineman told us that he didn't say a word and &quot;you're probably just as confused as I am&quot; about Tommy Pham and the benches clearing.“I don’t even know him. No idea. Barely know who he is.”“It was weird, man. It was weird. It was unprovoked and super weird.&quot;However, Pham clarified that Heineman was &quot;bitching&quot; about the ball, commenting on the post:&quot;Bitching about a ball not being called a strike to the umpire when it’s clearly below the zone and away is disrespectful not only to the umpire but the hitter as well so like I said when I flipped the bat fuck him @KeeganMatheson dude has two years in the show I know the zone.&quot;When a fan with Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger's profile picture replied to Pham's comment, the Pirates outfielder made a shocking comment:&quot;Your profile pic is of someone who takes steroids, loser.&quot;The veteran outfielder also lashed out at other fans in the post, before deleting his comments.Blue Jays manager John Schneider addressed Tommy Pham incidentThe benches-clearing incident didn't lead to any scuffled as Tommy Pham was escorted away by George Springer. Following the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider downplayed the incident.&quot;I'm not worried about Tommy Pham's opinion about anything really,&quot; Schneider said. &quot;I'm worried about our defense, I'm worried about our at-bats, and I'm worried about pitching. That happens in the heat of the moment and we have to worry about us. ... I'm not really worried what Tommy Pham thinks about anyone.&quot;The Pirates, who led 3-2 before the benches cleared, added two runs in the eighth inning to secure a 5-2 win in the series opener with Tommy Pham going 1-for-3 at the plate.