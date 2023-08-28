Tony Gonsolin Injury Update: Dodgers All-Star pitcher set to undergo Tommy John surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin will have to undergo Tommy John Surgery and he is expected to miss the entire 2024 season. This is a tough blow to the Dodgers pitching rotation that was once the best in MLB. With his absence stretching until 2025, the team will need to make some major moves.

Gonsolin was one of the best pitchers in the league in 2022, having an absurd record of 16-1. His 2.14 ERA was among the best in the National League, and he was poised to continue his success in 2023. Unfortunately, he has been plagued by injuries all season and will now be out of action until at least 2025.

The Dodgers announced the details of the upcoming procedure on Twitter.

"Tony Gonsolin will have right elbow reconstruction surgery on September 1st at KJOC performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache" - Los Angeles Dodgers

In recent days, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemingly implied that a surgery was upcoming, but downplayed the significance. Now, he is set to undergo what could be a career altering procedure.

This tough season for Gonsolin has hit a new and unexpected low. Just ten days ago he had a disastrous outing.

"Gonsolin got fed to the wolves tonight" - Jared Carrabis

His 2023, and likely 2024 season, has come to a dissapointing end.

Tony Gonsolin was poised to be Los Angeles Dodgers next ace, now he may never be the same

MLB pitchers who undergo Tommy John Surgery often see major changes to their game. While there are exceptions like Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, some pitchers are never the same. Gonsolin has only had one truly great season in MLB, and by the time he returns he will be far removed from it.

If he is able to bounce back, Tony Gonsolin will be joining a very different Dodgers team in 2025.