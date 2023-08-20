Tony Gonsolin Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period for Dodgers flamethrower

Last year, the stellar performances put forth by Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers helped make them the best pitching team in MLB. Unfortunately for the young right hander 2023 has not brought the same fortune.

A former Rookie of the Year contender, 2022 was the definition of a breakout season for Gonsolin. The 28-year old's 16-1 record gave him the best winning percentage in the NL, and his 2.14 ERA, 0.8 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts earned him an All-Star nod in his first full season as a starter.

Despite high hopes for 2023, Gonsolin has been unable to muster the same kind of magic that fans came to expect from him last season. Now, it appears as though they may have seen the last of him until 2024.

"Dave Roberts announced that Tony Gonsolin will be placed on the injured list with an elbow injury, and is "unlikely" to return this year." - FOX Sports: MLB

On Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Gonsolin suffered an elbow injury at some point during his last start. Upon further examination, it was announced that Gonsolin will be out for the remainder of the season. The Dodgers will re-evaluate after the end of the year.

After inking a one-year extension worth $6.65 million, Gonsolin missed the first three weeks of the season with an ankle injury. When he came back, he just was not the same as 2022 Tony Gonsolin. In his most recent start, against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Gonsolin lasted just 3.1 innings after allowing ten earned runs - five of them off of home runs.

Gonsolin's injury appears to be the latest development in a flurry of pitching doubts for the Dodgers. Last year, the team's 2.80 ERA placed them first out of 30 MLB teams. Their 4.19 ERA this season puts them in 19th spot.

Tony Gonsolin is a signficant loss for the Dodgers

Despite being 12 games ahead of the second-place San Francisco Giants in the NL West, the spurrious nature of their pitching rotation must worry Dodgers fans to at least some degree. Always thought to be a playoff contender, the Dodgers know how important starting pitching is in the postseason, and not having Gonsolin will put them at a disadvantage come October.