Few can boast a deeper connection to the San Diego Padres than Tony Gwynn. The rightfielder spent his entire two-decade-long career playing with the team. Now, the late Hall of Famer's son has been one of the first to weigh in on the recent tragedy that befell the club.

On November 14, the Padres announced that owner Peter Seidler had passed away at the age of 63. While many knew Seidler struggled with health issues in recent years, few predicted that his demise would come so soon.

Speaking to MLB Radio Network, Gwynn's son, Tony Jr., credited Seidler with changing the Padres culture. According to Gwynn, who played in the Padres outfield between 2009 and 2010, "the younger fanbase is more familiar with winning" because of Seidler's actions at the helm.

A hedge fund manager by profession, Seidler took a minority stake in the San Diego Padres in 2008 before assuming the majority ownership role in 2020. Under his time as owner, the team went from a mid-market club to one of baseball's most esteemed lineups.

This was evidenced better than anything by the Friars' massive payroll increases. The team went from having the 22nd-largest payroll in 2015 to having the third-largest at the beginning of 2023, behind only the New York Yankees and Mets. Under Seidler's administration, names like Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and others were added to the mix.

Moreover, the Padres went 2-for-4 in playoff appearances under Seidler after not having made the postseason since 2006. In Tony Gwynn's twenty years with the team, the Padres only made the postseason three times, including losing efforts in both the 1984 and 1998 World Series.

A longtime friend of the Gwynn's, Seidler was seen sitting with Tony's wife, Alicia, during what would have been Tony Gwynn's 62nd birthday in 2022. As the pair were both born in 1960, Seidler's passing came nearly a decade after Gwynn, who passed in 2014.

Tony Gwynn's words for Peter Seidler suggest an owner who cared

Over his 14-year tenure as part or full owner of the Padres, Seidler was seen as an owner who placed the needs and desires of the fans first. Compared to other owners, such as John Fisher of the Oakland Athletics, Seidler commanded a high degree of respect, both from fans and MLB greats like Tony Gwynn and his son.