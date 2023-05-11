Tony Kemp, the Oakland Atheletics second baseman was once given an ultimatum by his wife. He had to make it to the big league in three years, which was quite a tall order for someone who was just starting out.

The A's star married Michelle Chieng in 2017. The two have known each since they were in seventh grade. Kemp and Michelle started dating in college.

Kemp debuted his MLB career in 2016 with the Houston Astros. He is currently 31 years old and has one daughter with Michelle and another on the way. It seems that Michelle and Tony didn't want to have kids until they were secure in their careers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with MLB on Monday, Tony Kemp talked about his personal life. Michelle, who is career oriented, put a hold to her own career to have their daughter. She also gave an ultimatum to Kemp that he had to make it to the big leagues. he said:

“She said, ‘Okay. You’ve got three years to make the big leagues.’ Three years? That’s less than the time that it [takes] — usually it’s four or five.’ She said, ‘I believe in you but it has to be three years.’ She wanted to make it worth her while if she was gonna sacrifice her career, and that makes you have a better appreciation of bringing kids into it.”

Tony Kemp was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2013 MLB draft. He started playing in the big leagues in 2016. He made a proper impression on fans in 2017 when he helped Astros win the World Championship.

Tony Kemp reveals how his wife didn't wanted to have kids until 30

When Tony Kemp and Michelle started dating, it seems that the two had already decided they would not be having kids soon. In the same interview, Kemp revealed that the two planned to wait till Michelle was 30 to have kids.

Kemp was in full support of his wife's ambitions and career-oriented mindset:

“She didn’t want kids until she was 30, and I kind of agreed with the same way. Obviously she had to stop her career in broadcasting. She did radio and TV arts up in Toronto. It was tough because she was trending in the direction she wanted to, but I had just gotten drafted in 2013"

But it seems their little miracle, a healthy and beautiful daughter, happened before that. Kemp and Michelle will soon be welcoming another baby in their lives.

Poll : 0 votes