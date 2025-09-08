“Too good for it not to turn around” - Clayton Kershaw gives candid reply as Dodgers snap 5-game skid, credits bullpen’s resilience

LA Dodgers legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw has carried the franchise for the good part of the last 15 years. On Sunday, his fellow bullpen pitchers had his back.Coming into this game against the Baltimore Orioles, Kerhaw had a key job to do. The Dodgers were on a five-game losing streak and with a diminishing lead in the NL West. However, the legendary pitch threw a quality outing (5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K, 83 P) backed up by his relievers as the Dodgers snapped their skid with a 5-2 win.Kershaw spoke about the tough walk-off loss the team endured despite Yoshinobu Yamamoto's quality outing, which included 10 strikeouts.&quot;Look, when you struggle, it’s not fun, you know, and it just seems like anything that can happen, happens. It’s the same thing when you’re winning, it feels like you can’t do anything wrong and you’re going to win every game you play,&quot; Kershaw said. &quot;So it’s hard to break those cycles one way or the other.&quot;Obviously, Yama’s performance last night was incredible. It was a tough one, no doubt, but everybody came in here with a good mindset. Everybody came in ready to win a game today, and that’s really all you can do, just keep showing up, keep going out on the field, keep playing. We’re too good for it not to turn around, and today was just kind of a complete performance by everybody. We got the win.&quot;Clayton Kershaw thanks bullpen for picking the slackTaking the mound against the Baltimore Orioles, Clayton Kershaw found himself in trouble during the sixth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Gunnar Henderson singled to right field, followed by Emmanuel Rivera's RBI double.With the pitch count rising and Kershaw losing command, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took out the southpaw and replaced him with Edgardo Henriquez.The plan didn't work, though, as Henriquez allowed the runner to come around to score, tagging Kershaw with another earned run. But from there, the bullpen didn't allow any more runs to score.Clayton Kershaw credited the Dodgers' relievers for picking up the slack and doing the job after a tough loss the other day.&quot;Yeah, you know, I wanted to get through six there,&quot; Kershaw said. &quot;I made two bad pitches, the last two sliders, so it was frustrating not to get out of that. But yeah, I thought overall it was a decent day stuff-wise, and the guys in the back of the pen picked me up.&quot;Enrique got the last out of that inning, and then Robo pitched awesome today. That was great to see. Those were two huge innings for us, and then Jack closing it out was great.&quot;That gave the Dodgers a 5-2 win and Clayton Kershaw his 10th win of the season.