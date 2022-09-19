"Too heavy Kate!" - Hollywood star Leslie Mann reacts to Kate Upton's workout video; duo starred together in 'The Other Woman' alongside Cameron Diaz

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has been working out with celebrity trainer Ben Bruno since 2015. Recently, Ben took to his Instagram page to post a video of Kate lifting heavy weights, which left many impressed. Among them was Hollywood actress Leslie Mann who couldn't help but leave a comment.

In Ben's IG video, he included a text mentioning how Kate was initially apprehensive about lifting heavy weights, but now she is the one who asks him to increase the pounds.

After watching the clip and reading Ben's revelation about Kate, an astonished Leslie Mann commented under the Instagram video, writing:

"Too heavy Kate!"

"Kate has come a lonnng way in the gym. She used to be very apprehensive to lift heavy weights, but now she’s the one asking me to bump the weight up. Strength training does wonders for the body, and the mind. I love to see the transformation. Here she’s crushing trap bar deadlifts—which might be my favorite overall exercise—as well as staggered stance trap bar deadlifts, which is a variation we do often to bias one leg at a time. If you have a trap bar, give it a try." - @Ben Bruno

Lifting heavy weights is not for faint-hearted people. With years of practice and dedication to her fitness regime, Kate made it appear smooth. Kudos!

Kate Upton works out with her personal trainer Ben Bruno five times a week

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying

Kate Upton loves staying in shape. Undoubtedly, a lot of effort goes into the gym. She works out five times a week with her personal trainer Ben Bruno, using circuit-based strength training.

Speaking about Kate in an interview with PEOPLE, Ben said:

“We generally start off the workout with a series of strength exercises done in circuit fashion, followed by work with the sled. Structuring the workout in this fashion provides a cardio effect even though we aren’t doing traditional ‘gerbil’ cardio, like using a bike or treadmill.”

Strong4Me @Strong4MeFit If I told you that you could change your life in 30 minutes would you believe me? When our founder, Kate Upton, began training with Ben Bruno, she built both strength and confidence and wanted to share that with the world! Strong4Me is the routine that helped her find balance. If I told you that you could change your life in 30 minutes would you believe me? When our founder, Kate Upton, began training with Ben Bruno, she built both strength and confidence and wanted to share that with the world! Strong4Me is the routine that helped her find balance. https://t.co/SVhy44UkuQ

"If I told you that you could change your life in 30 minutes would you believe me? When our founder, Kate Upton, began training with Ben Bruno, she built both strength and confidence and wanted to share that with the world! Strong4Me is the routine that helped her find balance." [email protected]

Truly, Kate Upton gives her fans fitness goals!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far