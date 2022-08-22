"No, that’s not what he does. He’s not that good" - MLB All-Star Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter made an adorable mistake, thought her father was a pro golfer 

Kate Upton of "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" cover fame and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are a power couple in the MLB world. On Nov 7, 2018, the pair stepped into parenthood when Kate gave birth to their daughter Genevieve.

By the time Genevieve was three years old, she knew that her father, Justin Verlander, was a prominent personality in US sports. However, Kate revealed that Genevieve didn't know Verlander was an MLB player but mistook him for a star golfer.

On an episode of "The Tonight Show" in 2021, Jimmy Fallon asked Kate if Justin had been teaching their daughter pitching techniques or showing her highlight reels of his illustrious career.

Kate responded by saying:

"He has been showing her lots of highlight films, and I’m not sure if he’s showing her highlight films because he’s not playing right now, or if it’s because, I think she thinks he’s actually a golfer."

In February 2021, Justin Verlander was put on the injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2021 season. Thus, when Kate appeared on "The Tonight Show" in April 2021, Justin was not on the Houston Astros roster.

In his recovery phase, Justin got a wonderful opportunity to spend time with his family, which is otherwise limited as an MLB player. During that period, Justin must have shown Genevieve a lot of snippets of him on the golf course.

It is evident from Verlander's Instagram that he would have been a golfer if he didn't play in baseball.

"If I didn’t play baseball, what sport could you see me playing? (Please say golf)." - Justin Verlander

Upton also told Fallon that Genevieve has seen Justin on a golf course more than on a baseball diamond.

Kate Upton mentioned her daughter calling out "Daddy!" while the family was watching the Masters Tournament on TV.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter, Genevieve, believed her father was taking part in the golf championship

On "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, Kate Upton narrated a comical incident. She mentioned that while watching the Masters Tournament, one of the major golf championships, Genevieve shouted, "Daddy!" Genevieve appeared to the think that her father, Justin, was one of the PGA players.

Kate recalls pointing out her daughter's mistake:

“And I was like, ‘No, that’s not what he does. He’s not that good.'”

MLB players are frequently spotted on the field, but touching tales like this are quite uncommon.

