"Too many parents push, push, push their kids into sports" - When Mike Trout's father Jeff opened up about how he and he wife raised Angels superstar

Mike Trout has had an excellent career in the big leagues thus far. Aside from his injuries over the years, he has been one of the faces of the game and an integral part of the Los Angeles Angels organization.

He made his debut in July 2011 and has not looked back since. The following year, he won the AL Rookie of the Year Award, a Silver Slugger Award, and was named to his first All-Star team.

You would think that Trout spent his entire childhood playing baseball, but that was not the case. Trout's father, Jeff, opened up that he did not push his son all that hard growing up in an interview with ESPN in 2018.

"There's already so much built-in pressure to the game itself. You don't need parents basing their day on how well their kid played in Little League," said Jeff.

Jeff wanted his son to just have fun playing the game, and he did not want him to get burned out. Trout did other activities outside of baseball that might have helped him become the hitter he is now.

"You'd think he spent 90 percent of his days playing baseball. But not even close. He played all sports, he did art classes, he golfed, he hunted. Too many parents these days push, push, push their kids into sports," he added.

Trout was involved in various other sports, hunted, and even took some art classes. Jeff wanted his son to be well-rounded and enjoy the things that he did, unlike some other parents.

Jeff never hesitated to get on the field with his son Mike Trout throughout the years

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Photo via IMAGN)

When Mike Trout was younger, he often asked his dad to go out and play catch with him or throw him batting practice. As an adult with a full-time job, that can be a tough ask; just ask the Angels' star now.

However, Jeff never hesitated to get on the field with his son. When Trout asked to play catch or to hit, he was there.

"We gave him the opportunities and tools to be the best that he could as an athlete, as a player. Any time he wanted to hit or play catch, I did it" Jeff added.

Those are memories that have stuck with Trout. That could be a reason why he brings his son, Beckham, around often during the thick of the MLB season.

