“Too much money” “Who’s his agent?” - MLB Twitter shocked by record-setting signing bonus for Arizona Diamondbacks’ No. 2 draft pick Druw Jones

Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick of this year’s MLB draft, has just become a very wealthy teenager.

The 18-year-old already has a deal in place with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, it’s a record-setting one.

The D-Backs have agreed to an $8,185,100 signing bonus for Jones, which is the most any major league club has ever paid for a high-schooler. The previous record stood at around $7.4 million — the amount shelled out by the Kansas City Royals for Bobby Witt Jr. in 2019.

Druw is the son of five-time All-Star and Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones. Naturally, comparisons between father and son have been plenty.

Jones has hit .570 with 13 homers, 39 RBIs, 72 runs, 33 walks and 32 stolen bases this year. The 6-foot-3 outfielder was projected to be this year’s No. 1 draft pick, but that spot went to Jackson Holliday, who was picked by the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite not being the top pick, Jones’ potential is limitless. He could finish his development arc with five plus or better tools, including enhancing his batting arsenal.

As he matures, he is likely to add more muscle and power at the compromise of speed. His instincts, however, should make up for it.

Just outside the top two, the Texas Rangers utilized the third pick on 6-foot-5 right-hander Kumar Rocker. He was selected 10th overall by the New York Mets last year, but the deal fell through.

MLB fans on Twitter shocked by Druw Jones’ record-setting bonus

It’s not every day that a high-schooler is signed for an amount north of $8 million. So when that does happen, it raises a few eyebrows.

This is no different in Druw Jones’ case, with many fans on Twitter expressing their shock at the Diamondbacks’ decision.

Few were curious as to who Jones’ agent is. For those wondering, both Jones and Jackson Holliday are represented by superstar baseball agent Scott Boras. The astronomical figures should make more sense now.

Could Jones follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Braves? It certainly would make for a compelling story.

Jones certainly has All-Star potential. Can he make it to the big leagues and forge his own legacy, just like this father did? Only time will tell.

For now, Jones will surely be enjoying his moment under the sun, as he should. It is a record-setting bonus for a high-schooler, sure, but he has earned it.

