“Took a dive yesterday” - Jose Canseco's daughter Josie discloses bloody bruises after Travis Scott’s Celebrity Softball event

Josie Canseco, influencer and daughter of former MLB superstar Jose Canseco, was recently spotted playing in the second annual Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic organized by Grammy Award-winning rapper Travis Scott.

However, the 27-year-old figured out how brutal the diamond can be. In a story on Instagram, Canseco shared a photo of her knees getting scraped during the event.

Canseco's knees in the aftermath of the event

"Took a dive yesterday." - @josiecanseco

Hosted in Minute Maid Park and organized by Scott, a Houston native, the event was attended by a multitude of superstars across different sports and platforms with a few having connections to the Lone Star State.

On the baseball side, present stars such as Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker played in the event. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson was also present. On the football side, Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud fulfilled his dream of playing in the diamond. Former Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Hall of Famer Warren Moon also made an appearance at the charity event.

Ne-Yo, Trae tha Truth, Scarface, Amber Rose, and the aforementioned Josie Canseco attended the event as the celebrity side. Canseco went with her dad Jose and played in the fundraiser.

The earnings from the event will be funneled into Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation and Public H.E.A.L., a mission that has given $1 million to seniors at HBCUs.

Jose Canseco's charitable acts

Despite his many antics on the field, and especially off it after his retirement, Jose Canseco can't be faulted for he still gives back to the community when given the chance.

In 2017, Jose Canseco participated in a charity event organized by Saratoga Casino Hotel, which donated $100 for every home run hit by the former slugger.

In 2022, Canseco was once again involved in a charitable cause when he, along with the St. George, Utah community, raised $15,000 for the Washington Country Children's Justice Center.

