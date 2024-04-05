"Took his game to another level in his study" - Angels manager Ron Washington commends Ronald Acuna Jr.'s work ethic behind record breaking 2023

Ron Washington, the new Los Angeles Angels manager, got to work closely with Ronald Acuna Jr. during his time as the Atlanta Braves' third base coach. This year, Washington is leading a team that includes potential Hall of Famer Mike Trout. They will be looking to end their decade-long postseason drought.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Dan Connally, Washington was asked to compare Trout and Acuna. Having worked with both MVPs, he felt that although both are different, with more experience, Acuna might soon reach Trout's level.

“I think they’re two different types of players," Washington said. "Ronald does everything, He is a super talent and God has blessed him. Last year, he won the (NL) MVP. And he won the MVP because of one thing: He took his game to another level in his study. He took his game to another level in taking care of the details.”

“Ronald used to never come out and work on his defense; he worked on his defense every day last year. Ronald never went to the video room. He went to the video room last year. He started understanding the little things of the game. Mike’s got a little bit more experience on Ronald."

"But Ronald now is in a position to be an MVP candidate every year, just like Mike Trout.”

Washington's assessment is fair. Although Trout is undoubtedly a great slugger, Acuna is a more complete player. Last year, Acuna had an outstanding season, achieving career highs of 149 runs and 217 hits.

He also became a 40-70 club member, with 41 home runs and a career-best 73 steals. This earned him his first (NL) MVP title, as well as a Silver Slugger and All-Star nod, all at the age of 26.

The Angels have a rough road ahead

Angels’ skipper Ron Washington has often emphasized his belief in strict, old-school baseball play. However, the Angels had a slow offseason, because of which many have low expectations from them. Despite this, their recent sweep of the Miami Marlins may surprise the rivals.

Mike Trout is also performing well, having hit three home runs in six games with his stat line of .273/.333/.682 with a 1.015 OPS. His good health and form are essential for the team's success.

The Angels are part of the AL West division. It includes the reigning champions, the Texas Rangers, and the previous World Series champions, the Houston Astros.

If the Angels want to break their postseason curse, they must perform well against them. Both are playoff favorites and had a busy offseason to improve their rosters. Let's see how Washington manages his team against them.

From Friday, the Boston Red Sox will face the Angels for three games in Anaheim, while the Halos' fans would hope to continue their winning streak.

From Friday, the Boston Red Sox will face the Angels for three games in Anaheim, while the Halos' fans would hope to continue their winning streak.