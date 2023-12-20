Top 10 funny memes about MLB Analyst's glaring Shohei Ohtani statement: "Let's all laugh at Ben"

Shohei Ohtani's signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers will make headlines throughout the offseason and beyond. The Japanese sensation's move to the club has been over-analyzed by almost every Insider in the MLB as even Ben Verlander gave his take on the signing.

Shohei Ohtani moved to the other side of LA as he joined the LA Dodgers for a 10-year, $700 million contract after six subpar seasons with the LA Angels. Ohtani's contract value for his immense prowess as a two-way player, having dominated the sport in the last three seasons with the bat and on the mound.

All of the baseball community has hyped this deal as it was coming for a long time. Insider Ben Verlander, giving his take on FOX's analysis show, said the deal was the greatest in Dodgers history:

"Well this means everything. It's the most important signing in Dodgers history. I have no problem saying that. It is the most important, it is the biggest and I feel it will be the most impactful signing of all time."

While some of what Verlander said was true, fans on social media took an exception as they said that the insider's comments were blown out of proportion. They positioned Jackie Robinson's signing by the Dodgers as the greatest in their franchise history while making memes out of Verlander's statements.

Here are a few meme reactions:

Dodgers receive not just Shohei Ohtani but his brand value

While the debate will stay on whether Shohei Ohtani or the late great Jackie Robinson is the most important signing in Dodgers history, what the club will get is the added brand value that comes with "The Sho". As they have already experienced the Japanese star has a major worldwide fan following. He is expected to pull audiences to Dodgers games every time he steps on the plate. This, if both the player and the club can sustain it for a long time, will mean immense benefits.

