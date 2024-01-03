"Nobody was tipping the pitch for him" - Top 10 funny memes as Red Sox legend David Ortiz creates chaos with swing and miss at gender reveal

MLB legend David Ortiz made headlines recently after a video of him missing a swing at his latest child's gender reveal party went viral over social media. The Baseball Hall of Famer is best known for his time with the Boston Red Sox and has become a prominent TV personality since his retirement from the game. In the latest video of the gender reveal party, the slugger is seen missing a swing, which has inspired numerous memes from fans on social media.

David Ortiz made his major league debut for the Minnesota Twins in 1997 and slowly earned his spot as a regular in the lineup over the next three years. After the 2002 season, he was released by the Twins as a cost-cutting move and went on to sign for the Red Sox. In Boston, Ortiz took his career to new heights, winning three World Series titles, along with a World Series MVP and ALCS MVP. He ended his career as one of the finest sluggers the game has ever seen.

Despite his illustrious career, Ortiz's personal life has often been followed by controversies and hardships. In 2013, he temporarily separated from his wife and in 2019, he was shot and severely injured in the Dominican Republic. Over the course of his career, he was also accused of using PEDs, which he denied.

Now, he is widely known as an MLB analyst but made headlines after a video of his latest child's gender reveal party hit social media. Here are some of the memes that fans came up with in response to the video:

"Nobody was tipping the pitch for him," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Looked like a Mariano cutter up and in," added another.

Who is the mother of David Ortiz's latest child?

Legendary MLB slugger David Ortiz's gender reveal party of his fourth child shows him striking out while trying to release the confetti with the swing of a bat. The Boston Red Sox legend is a father to three children, two with his former wife Tiffany and one from an earlier relationship.

However, as he expects his fourth child, who was revealed to be a boy, it is with his new girlfriend Maria Yeribel. Not much is known about her or when their relationship started, but photos on her social media confirm that the couple are expecting a boy together.

