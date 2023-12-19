Top 10 funny memes about Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency saga: "Baseball reporters desperate for clicks are not being accurate"

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal is taking longer than expected as fans are still wondering where the Japanese ace will land for his stint in the MLB. The pitcher and his team are yet to drop any hints about his possible destination.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the leading pitchers in the world over the last three years. He is a three-time consecutive NPB's Pacific League MVP, a Triple Crown winner and a Sawamura Award recipient (Japan's Cy Young). As his team, Orix Buffaloes, announced that he would be posted all big-market clubs started scouting the player.

Regardless of his high posting fee, Yamamoto and his agent Joel Wolfe met with at least seven different teams from the league. As per initial reports, there deals were offered over $300 million. Moreover, the player had also asked for a second meeting with both New York clubs the Yankees and the Mets and also discussed terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, MLB Insider Jeff Passan recently reported that the $300 million claims were false as teams weren't allowed to discuss terms with Yamamoto in the initial meetings. This has stalled the process further as more teams apart from the Yankees and the Mets are expected to give their final offer.

The lengthy discussions have frustrated online audiences. They recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to create some of the funniest memes with plenty of pop culture references.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto most needed by the Yankees and Giants

While charted by almost all clubs, the Yankees are the team that needs Yoshinobu Yamamoto the most as they are in desperate need of starters behind Gerrit Cole. A number of free agencies and trades like that of Luis Severino and Michael King have made their rotation weak and inexperienced. While on the lookout for other pitchers, the franchise needs to add more depth.

As for the San Francisco Giants, they were touted to be the most aggressive team this offseason, but they fell short of signing Shohei Ohtani who went to their rivals. So they are looking to sign the next big fish.

