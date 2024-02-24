Top 10 highest paid baseball players going into 2024 MLB season

We are currently living in a time of MLB superstardom, and the salaries of players around the league reflects that. Over the past two years, it seems as though we are constantly hearing of the largest MLB contract in history.

In 2024, the average MLB team will spend about $147 million on players salaries alone. Today, we are looking at the names that will top off the list for the highest-paid individuals in the game.

Top ten highest paid players in MLB 2024

10. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: $34.1 million

Extending Francisco "Mr Smiles" Lindor was a top priority when billionaire manager Steve Cohen took over ownership of the New York Mets in 2020. Ahead of the 2022 season, the Puerto Rican inked a ten-year, $341 deal with the team. After hitting .254/.336/.470 with 31 home runs and 98 RBIs last year to win a Silver Slugger, the Mets seem to be getting their money's worth.

T-8. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals: $35 million

Although pitcher Stephen Strasburg has not pitched an inning since 2022, the 2019 World Series MVP makes this list. However, ever since leading the league in both wins and innings pitched in 2019, Strasburg has languished on the Washington Nationals' IL, will continue raking in $35 million per annum under his seven-year, $245 million contract from 2020.

T-8. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels: $35 million

Similarly to Strasburg, Anthony Rendon is taking millions of dollars per year not to play. A teammate of Strasburg's on the 2019 Nats, Rendon's $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels pays out an annual salary of $35 million. the third baseman raised eyebrows in January, when he called the MLB season "too long" despite only having appeared in 150 games since 2020.

""I do not wish this life upon anybody" says millionaire professional baseball player, Anthony Rendon, who has made $697,393 per day of work in the last 3 years" - Vinnie

7. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: $35,541,667

With Shohei Ohtani having left, the focal point of the Los Angeles Angels' core will fall back upon Mike Trout. A three-time MVP, Trout is under contract with the Angels until 2031, drawing over $35 million per year. However, with the Angels' playoff drought now at a decade, Trout will be under increasing pressure until he changes his team's postseason fate.

6. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees: $36 million

In 2023, Gerrit Cole went 15-4, amassing a league-best 2.63 ERA to finally win the Cy Young Award. The New York Yankees put an enormous amount of trust in Cole when they inked the starter to a nine-year, $324 million deal before the 2020 season.

"Thinking about it now I really took Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young season for granted, he was so much fun to watch" - Sean

5. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers: $37 million

Although Jacob deGrom may never again win back-to-back Cy Young Awards like he did in 2018 and 2019, the 35-year old's five-year, $185 million agreement with the Texas Rangers harkens back to that ability. Since signing his new deal, deGrom has struggled greatly with injury, and only made 6 starts in 2023.

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: $40 million

After his historic 2022 season that saw an MLB-record 62 home runs, the Yankees signed outfielder Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract, the largest for a position player ever. After a 2023 season that saw injury, Aaron Judge will be looking to prove that his $40 million price tag is worth it.

T-2. Max Scherzer, Texas Rangers: $43,333,333

Although he no longer plays for the New York Mets, Max Scherzer will still earn $43 million under his 2021 deal with Steve Cohen's club. While "Mad Max" shows every sign of coming back for another season, many cannot help but wonder when the aged ace will finally throw in the towel.

T-2. Justin Verlander, Houston Astros: $43,333,333

In the same fashion as Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million deal with the Mets in late 2022, only to be traded eight months later. This year, the Mets will pay $25 million of the 41-year old's total $43 million hit, with the Astros picking up the remainder.

"Verlander in slow motion" - Brian MacTaggart

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: $70 million

At this point, everyone knows that Shohei Ohtani's $700 million signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers was the largest in sports history. Although, technically speaking, Ohtani will only earn $2 million this season, with the remainder to be set aside, and paid incrementally upon completion of his contract in 2034. He is, however, still the highest paid player in MLB, and perhaps rightly so.

"HERE COMES THE MONEY. Shohei Ohtani's contract will be the largest contract in American sports history" - FOX Sports: MLB

