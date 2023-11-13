Top 10 things MLB superstar Mookie Betts simply can't live without

The Los Angeles Dodgers all-star slugger Mookie Betts, who has won six Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards, has listen the ten necessities he cannot live without.

Mookie ranks bowling ball first on his list, as he feels that it's very important to his family and life. They enjoy going bowling together at least twice or three times a week. He added that he uses bowling to decompress and prepare for baseball games.

XBox, which Betts plays with his squad and strengthens their bonds as a unit, comes in second on his list. When asked who he thinks is the Dodgers' best player, he said:

"I really don't know, but it's definitely not me."

Old Spice Deodorant, which helps Betts stay cool and smell good, comes in third in the list. He only uses the Wolfthorn, as it's his all-time favorite. Jimmy Choo Cologne, his preferred option, is the next item in the list. He said that it's not too soft or powerful, which is why he enjoys it. For him, the mix is ideal.

Next in Betts' list is the American Express Credit Card and face mask. As Betts is well-known for his necklaces, it must rank highly om the list. Betts said that the necklace his father gave him while he was a high school student is one item he never takes off.

Jordan Brand, his family, golf clubs and iPhone round out the list.

Mookie Betts one of the hottest men in sports, as per People Magazine

The list of People Magazine's 2023 Sexiest Men in Sports includes Mookie Betts.

He made MLB history in 2018 by being the first player to win the World Series, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting championship and Most Valuable Player, all in the same season. He did so while playing for the Red Sox.