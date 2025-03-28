Top 3 homers of 2025 Opening Day ft. Nolan Arenado’s 8th-inning bomb

The 2025 MLB regular season is up and running after an action-packed Opening Day on Thursday that saw 28 of 30 teams in action. There was plenty of excitement among fans as their favorite players went deep on the first day of the season.

There were plenty of memorable dingers from this year's Opening Day. New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells became the first catcher to hit a lead-off homer on Opening Day.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill continued his impressive Opening Day streak after smoking a three-run home run against the Blue Jays. He has now gone deep on the first day of the season for the sixth consecutive year. Here are the other top 3 home runs from the day.

Top 3 homers of 2025 Opening Day

#Nolan Arenado goes deep as Cardinals see off Twins

Nolan Arenado's name has been the subject of trade rumors since the team revealed its intention of offloading the veteran slugger in the offseason. Arenado remains with the Cardinals despite the uncertainty around his future and started the season in the best way possible, with a home run.

The eight-time All-Star smoked a solo homer off Twins closer Griffin Jax in the eighth inning to help the Cardinals to a 5-3 lead. The veteran third baseman received a curtain call from the Busch Stadium crowd.

#Teoscar Hernandez continues to stay hot for the Dodgers

Another All-Star slugger was linked with a few teams in his free agency following a career year with the Dodgers in 2024. However, Teoscar Hernandez returned to LA in the offseason and repaid the faith by smacking a three-run homer off reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Hernandez's moonshot helped the Dodgers turn around the game, taking a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning. The Dodgers added another run in the seventh after Shohei Ohtani's solo home run to complete a 5-4 comeback win on Thursday.

#Eugenio Suárez sparkles as the Cubs overpower Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez translated his strong Spring Training showing into the Opening Day contest against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field.

His solo home run off Cubs starter Justin Steele helped the Snakes cut back the deficit to 3-2 in the second inning. Although Suarez drove in two runs in his three plate appearances, Chicago's offense was too much for the Diamondbacks, who lost 10-6 on the night.

