Top 3 moments from Rob Thomson's two-year tenure as Phillies manager

Rob Thomson became the Philadelphia Phillies manager two years ago. He took over in 2022 as interim manager before earning the full title. 2023 was his first full season, and he's remained in power through the first portion of 2024. Even though it has thus far been a brief career, Thomson is making his claim as one of the best managers in the entire sport.

The best parts of Rob Thomson's run as Phillies manager

#3. 2024 form

Rob Thomson has the Phillies playing well

Rob Thomson has figured out how to get his teams just into the playoffs before igniting them. In 2024, it seems he's finally figured out how to get that success to translate into the regular season.

Right now, they're the best team in baseball. Their record is unmatched and that's in spite of losing star players like Trea Turner. It is no small feat to be better than both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves this year, and it's a huge plus for Thomson to have gotten his team to play this well.

#2. 2023 NLCS run

The Phillies fell in the NLCS in 2023

Coming off World Series disappointment, it would not have been a surprise for a team that overperformed to take a massive step back. However, in 2023, the Phillies once again snuck into the playoffs as a wild-card team and made an impressive run. They fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games, but it was still another supremely impressive effort. There's no telling what would have happened if they could have faced the Texas Rangers in the championship.

#1. World Series run

Rob Thomson took the Phillies to the World Series

It is impressive to make a run to the World Series. Even if it's by a superteam, making it to the final series is good. Doing what the Phillies did in 2022 is much more impressive. They were bad enough to fire their manager, and Rob Thomson took over and completely turned them around.

Thomson won 65 games as an interim, got them into the playoffs as a Wild Card, and then took them to within two games of a shocking title. They weren't even supposed to make the postseason, let alone win the NL pennant.

