Top 5 commercials starring Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter, who has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees, has amassed a sizable fortune through baseball. Due to his MLB reputation, Jeter has been cast in various advertisements for well-known brands. Here's a rundown of Derek's top five commercials:

#1 Derek Jeter for Gillette

Derek and Gillette announce new partnership.

In 2009, Derek appeared in a Gillette commercial with golf legend Tiger Woods and tennis icon Roger Federer. Derek, along with Tiger and Roger, were promoting Gilette's Fusion 5, which has five blades compared to Mach3. The five blades help to get a closer shave while lower the risk of getting cut.

The Gilette ad wraps up with Roger saying, "You see, five is better than three."

Woods replied, "Not in golf."

Finally, Jeter nailed it saying, "Yeah, but in real sports."

Undoubtedly, Gillette offered Derek the most catchy line.

#2 Jeter for Ford

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

In 2011, the former New York Yankees legend was roped in for a Ford Mustang commercial where he was seen driving the sports car around New York. As Gen-Z would call it, the commercial was "lit" with a peppy tune playing in the background.

#3 Derek for Fila

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks

Derek was featured in a popular national ad for Fila that was aired in 1998. Fila sneakers were Jeter's first signature shoe. The Fila commercial concluded by asking, "Can you Jeter the shoes that make Derek Jeter move?"

#4 Derek for Gatorade

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

In 2014, Derek appeared in a Gatorade ad post-retirement which garnered millions of views.

Molly Carter, the former senior director of marketing at Gatorade, said, “Everyone in the commercial was hired by Gatorade, but they had no idea they were in a Derek Jeter commercial. Nothing was scripted as the Yankee legend walked through the Bronx."

#5 Nike's ode to Jeter

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Nike launched an ad in honor of MLB star Derek's retirement, featuring celebrities like Jay-Z and Michael Jordan, tipping their caps to the 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series winner.

"Now batting for the Yankees, number 2, Derek Jeter, number 2. Iconic. Gives me chills every time," mentions one of the YouTube (WM_96) users after watching the iconic ad.

Another YouTube user and a Jeter fan named Jason Small, commented, "I almost get teary eyed with how happy this commercial makes me feel. You have to give it to the guy. He was an all around great guy on and off the field."

MLB fans, which one is your favorite?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far