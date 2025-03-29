Top 5 memes inspired by Nestor Cortes' abysmal performance against the Yankees

Nestor Cortes found himself on the mound Saturday, pitching against his former team, the New York Yankees. The lefty spent five seasons in the Bronx before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers this past offseason.

Ad

Cortes was a part of the deal that sent Devin Williams to the Bronx. It was a trade that the fanbase was pretty happy with, as Williams has been elite over the last few years as a closer.

Those fans were even happier after seeing how Nestor Cortes looked on the mound on Saturday. He did not have his best stuff, giving up three straight home runs to start the game. He gave up five home runs before he was pulled after the second inning, which inspired some great memes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were quick to throw shade at the lefty. There was nothing he could do right as he was throwing what seemed to be beachballs at his former club. Through two innings of work, Cortes let up eight earned runs on six hits while walking five batters.

He has now put his club in a tough spot by going to their bullpen early. The Brewers do not have an off day until Next Monday, and pitching may get tight over the week.

Ad

Nestor Cortes could not get anything going against the Yankees on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers - Nestor Cortews (Photo via IMAGN)

Nestor Cortes could not get comfortable on the mound on Saturday against the Yankees. They were all over him from nearly the first pitch of the game as Paul Goldschmidt took him deep to get things started.

Ad

Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge would join Goldschmidt to open up the game with three straight home runs. A little later, Austin Wells joined the party with a solo shot of his own.

In the second inning, Cortes would then give up a three-run shot off the bat of Anthony Volpe. Cortes would then get out of the inning afterward, but he would not return to the mound in the third.

Ad

Cortes was shaky on the mound and will go back to the drawing board and try and bounce back in his next start. It almost looked as if he was tipping his pitches because they had no trouble putting barrels on baseballs.

So far, the Yankees have looked great. Their offense has been a joy to watch, even with Giancarlo Stanton still sidelined with his elbow injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback