Top 5 MLB Underdog Pitchers looking to make an impact in 2024 season ft. Hunter Brown

Over the decades and centuries of MLB history, several pitchers have had their careers start off in a very rocky way. However, that has not stopped the pitching aces from taking experience into account, and making the necessary adjustments to become a better version of themselves.

Today, we are going to be profiling five MLB pitchers who may be struggling at the moment, but appear to have promise. Judging by the glimmers of brilliance that we have already seen from these men, expecting their fortunes to turn in the future is only logical.

Top Five Underdog MLB Pitchers with Bright Futures

Hunter Brown

Twenty-five-year-old Hunter Brown pitched his first full MLB season in 2023, tossing to a 11-13 record and a 5.09 ERA. This season, things have been even worse for the Houston Astros starter, as the former fifth rounder is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA.

Although it has been a hard run for Brown of late, the pitcher is showing promise. Last year, the Michigan native struck out 178 batters over 155 innings, and owns a SO/9 rate of 9.8. Certainly an arm who knows how to throw strikes, watch out for Brown to become a league-wide force in coming years.

Brandon Pfaadt

The crowning moment of Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt's career has thus far come in Game 4 of last year's World Series against the Texas Rangers. Pfaadt tossed 5.1 innings, keeping the potent Rangers offense to three runs against. Despite the strong performance in last year's Fall Classic, Pfaadt has struggled in the regular season.

Now 2-5 with a 4.60 ERA, Brandon Pfaadt has built slightly on his 5.72 2023 ERA, and he is on track to face double the amount of batters as last year. Though he is still learning the ropes, Pfaadt has more late-postseason experience than the vast majority of pitchers his age.

Logan Allen

Despite ranking first in reliever ERA, the Cleveland Guardians drop to 19th place when it comes to the starter figures. Part of the underperforming group this season has been 25-year-old Logan Allen. Allen gained attention after going 7-8 with a 3.81 ERA in 24 starts last year, but has struggled in 2024.

Although 6-3, Allen owns a 5.57 ERA, and has surrendered an AL-worst 14 home runs against. However, Allen is still young, and already possesses an impressive arsenal of breaking pitches. Watch out for this Florida-born pitching star in coming seasons.

Matt Waldron

After a mediocre eight appearances last season, the San Diego Padres are giving Matt Waldron a stab at their rotation. Having given up just two earned runs over his past 19 innnings of work, Waldron has been one of the league's top pitchers for June.

Although a rocky start to the season saddled the 27-year-old with an ERA over 4 early, Waldron has worked hard to lower that figure to 3.76 in 13 starts. As Waldron gains more MLB starting experience, watch out for the sophomore ace to begin commanding more respect from the league's hitters.

Reese Olson

The 1-7 record of Detroit Tigers starter Reese Olson only tells part of the story. The Georgia-born 24-year-old became the first pitcher to have a sub-2.25 ERA whilst touting a record worse than 0-4 for the first time since 1913 this year.

Although his lack of run support is disquieting, Olson has thrown well, and owns a 3.43 ERA over 66 innings this season. Able to mix-and-match a lethal slider with a competent fastball, keep your eye out for Olson to do some big things in MLB.

