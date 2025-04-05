Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Brent Rooker, Michael Harris II & more for April 5, 2025

There is a full MLB slate of games set for Saturday, making it a perfect day to create a DFS lineup. With seven games on the main slate, there will be plenty of players that should be considered.

Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters and budget picks.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 5

Jacob deGrom ($9,000 on DraftKings; $10,200 on FanDuel)

Jacob DeGrom- Source: Imagn

Jacob DeGrom is finally healthy again for the Texas Rangers and looks great. Even if DeGrom isn't able to go deep into games due to his pitch count, he can rack up the strikeouts in a hurry.

Bryce Miller ($8,500 on DraftKings; $9,700 on FanDuel)

Bryce Miller is an underrated pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, but he always produces when he's on the mound. Miller is relatively cost efficient and he's worth taking a look at on Saturday.

Tanner Bibee ($8,200 on DraftKings; $9,500 on FanDuel)

Tanner Bibee is no longer a secret as he has burst onto the scene as a dominant pitcher. Bibee will have a great performance on Saturday for the Cleveland Guardians.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 5

Brent Rooker ($6,100 on DraftKings; $4,100 on FanDuel)

The Athletics made the smart decision to lock up Brent Rooker long-term, and that decision is going to pay off. Rooker already has eight hits and seven RBIs this season for the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna ($4,600 on DraftKings; $3,800 on FanDuel)

Marcell Ozuna has just one home run and five RBIs for the Atlanta Braves in 2025, but that will change. Ozuna has shown power in the past and is on the verge of breaking out.

Juan Soto ($6,300 on DraftKings; $4,500 on FanDuel)

Juan Soto- Source: Imagn

Anytime you see Juan Soto this cheap, you will need to jump on him. Soto is one of the top five hitters in MLB, and he will have a big game on Saturday.

Top DFS Budget picks

Michael Harris II ($3,700 on DraftKings; $2,900 on FanDuel)

Michael Harris - Source: Imagn

Michael Harris is another of the Braves hitters who is struggling to begin the season, but he can break out at any time. Harris is a great budget pick to make for the main slate on Saturday.

JJ Bleday ($4,200 on DraftKings; $3,100 on FanDuel)

JJ Bleday is still looking for his first home run of 2025, but it's coming soon. Getting Bleday at this cheap price is something to take advantage of.

Victor Robles ($3,600 on DraftKings; $2,700 on FanDuel)

Victor Robles can do it all for the Seattle Mariners, and he usually does. Look for Robles to have another big game.

