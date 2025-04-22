Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Chandler Simpson, Corbin Carroll & more for April 22, 2025

There are 30 MLB teams in action today, which means 30 starting pitchers and 270 starting hitters. When playing Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), wading through the mass of players can be difficult to find the right ones. Out of a classic 10-game slate, we've got the best picks for today's action.

Top Pitchers for MLB DFS

Bailey Ober (6900 on DraftKings; 8900 on FanDuel)

Bailey Ober has struggled to start the season for the Minnesota Twins. He has a 6.16 ERA and is 1-1 with just 17 strikeouts. However, he's arguably got the best matchup in baseball today against the Chicago White Sox.

Kris Bubic (8900 on DraftKings; 10000 on FanDuel)

Kris Bubic has been an absolute revelation for the Kansas City Royals. He's 2-1 with a minuscule 1.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 27 strikeouts so far. Today, he has an exceptional matchup against the struggling Colorado Rockies.

Shota Imanaga (8500 on DraftKings; 8800 on FanDuel)

Shota Imanaga is a good DFS pick (Imagn)

Shota Imanaga is coming off a really good rookie season, and so far, he's been fantastic. He's 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. He's facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he's in such good form.

Top Hitters

Corbin Carroll (6100 on DraftKings; 4400 on FanDuel)

Corbin Carroll is having a phenomenal season: .323 average, seven home runs, 19 RBI and a 1.039 OPS. Winless Zack Littell (5.48 ERA) is on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays against him.

Yordan Alvarez (5100 on DraftKings; 3300 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez is almost always a good DFS pick. He's off to a really slow start, but he's still one of baseball's best. Today against the Toronto Blue Jays, he has the hand advantage against Chris Bassitt and could finally heat up.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (4800 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a good DFS pick (Imagn)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in the same boat, but he's been at least decent if not spectacular. He's hitting .291 with a .788 OPS, and he's facing Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros and his 6.48 ERA.

DFS Budget Picks

Zach Neto (4200 on DraftKings; 3100 on FanDuel)

Zach Neto is doing well since returning from injury (.967 OPS). He only has nine plate appearances, but he has one home run in them already. He is cheap now, so take advantage.

Chandler Simpson (3000 on DraftKings; 2400 on FanDuel)

Chandler Simpson is arguably the fastest player in baseball. He'll beat out a lot of singles and then steal bases, which is excellent for DFS. He's only hitting .250 in his young career, but he could take off today against Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Vinnie Pasquantino (3800 on DraftKings; 2900 on FanDuel)

Vinnie Pasquantino is a good DFS budget pick (Imagn)

Vinnie Pasquantino is cheap because he's struggling right now (.593 OPS). However, the Royals star should regress positively to the mean eventually, and he could do so today against Ryan Feltner of the Colorado Rockies.

