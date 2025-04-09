Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Christian Yelich, Michael Harris II & more for April 9, 2025

There will be some great MLB DFS options on Apr. 9 as there are several games scheduled to take place. When looking at a five-game main slot, it's going to be important to maximize each opportunity on your roster.

Looking at the biggest names in the league is always something to consider, but there can be more value elsewhere. Here is a look at the top MLD DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks for the games on Apr. 9.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers:

Ryan Pepiot (7900 on DraftKings; 9500 on FanDuel)

Ryan Pepiot is looking for his first win of the season on Wednesday, but he has pitched well enough to have one. He has 11 strikeouts through his first two starts and should find success against the Los Angeles Angels.

Joe Ryan (9500 on DraftKings; 9300 on FanDuel)

The Minnesota Twins need Joe Ryan to help them snap a three-game losing streak against the Kansas City Royals. Ryan has always been a solid starter, and he will go deep into this game.

Yusei Kikuchi (8300 on DraftKings; 9000 on FanDuel)

Yusei Kikuchi is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Angels have been red-hot to start the year, but Yusei Kikuchi has yet to really get things going. Look for the left-hander to have some success against a Tampa Bay Rays team that is struggling to score runs.

Top MLB DFS Hitters:

Bobby Witt Jr. (5800 on DraftKings; 4200 on FanDuel)

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in MLB, and he can have a big game at any time. Witt has a tough matchup against Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins, but he will have some success in this one.

Christian Yelich (5700 on DraftKings; 4100 on FanDuel)

Christian Yelich is still waiting to break out to begin the season, but his big game should come on Wednesday night. Yelich and the Brewers are in Colorado to face the Rockies and success is coming.

Rafael Devers (4900 on DraftKings; 3700 on FanDuel)

Rafael Devers is heating up - Source: Imagn

It was a miserable start to the 2025 season for Rafael Devers, but he is starting to pick up the pace. The Boston Red Sox have a loaded lineup, and that will allow Devers to have some success on Wednesday as a top MLB DFS hitter.

Top MLB DFS Budget Picks:

Garrett Mitchell (3900 on DraftKings; 3100 on FanDuel)

Garrett Mitchell is a budget pick - Source: Imagn

Looking at players on the Milwaukee Brewers is a great place to start when trying to find some budget picks. Mitchell is quietly putting together a good season and that trend will continue on Wednesday.

Michael Harris II (3800 on DraftKings; 2800 on FanDuel)

Michael Harris II is hitting just .250 to begin the 2025 season, and that is why he is a budget pick to look at on Wednesday. Harris has always put up solid numbers, and getting him at this price is the way to go.

Hunter Goodman (3900 on DraftKings; 3300 on FanDuel)

It's been a rough start for the Colorado Rockies, but this is a team that can score some runs. Look for Hunter Goodman to lead the way on Wednesday as he does some damage at the plate, making him one of the top MLB DFS budget picks.

