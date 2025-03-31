Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Kyle Tucker, Steven Kwan & more for March 31st, 2025

The 2025 MLB season is off and running, and there will be plenty of action taking place on March 31. With a number of great matchups set to take place, there will be an opportunity to put together a great DFS lineup.

Ad

Here is a look at some of the top pitchers, hitters and budget picks that you will want to consider when creating your MLB DFS team for the final day of March.

Top Pitchers for MLB DFS March 31

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Glasnow ($10000 on DraftKings; $10500 on FanDuel)

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

Tyler Glasnow makes his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation after an injury cut his 2024 season short. Glasnow went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA a season ago, and he is facing an Atlanta Braves team that is struggling at the plate.

Ad

Trending

Bowden Francis ($8300 on DraftKings; $8700 on FanDuel)

Bowden Francis will be pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays on March 31. He went 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA a season ago. Bowden is a pitcher who can rack up the strikeouts in a hurry.

Ben Brown ($7500 on DraftKings; $7100 on FanDuel)

Ben Brown burst onto the scene as a rookie for the Chicago Cubs in 2024, but his season ended due to an injury. Brown has a big mix of pitches and will find success against the Athletics.

Ad

Top Hitters for MLB DFS March 31

Shohei Ohtani ($11400 on DraftKings; $4500 on FanDuel)

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani continues to be an expensive hitter to target, but he is usually worth it. Ohtani has already belted two home runs this season and has an on-base percentage of .478.

Ad

Kyle Tucker ($6000 on DraftKings; $4200 on FanDuel)

It hasn't taken Kyle Tucker long to find success with the Chicago Cubs as he has belted two home runs. Tucker can strike at any time, and he has tons of power.

Steven Kwan ($4400 on DraftKings; $3400 on FanDuel)

Steven Kwan continues to be underrated for the Cleveland Guardians, and he is hitting .500 through the first three games of the season.

Budget picks for MLB DFS March 31

Nolan Arenado ($3900 on DraftKings; $2700 on FanDuel)

Ad

MLB: Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Nolan Arenado is still with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he has been delivering at the plate to begin the year. Getting Arenado at this price will feel like an absolute steal.

Ad

Jung Hoo Lee ($3800 on DraftKings; $2600 on FanDuel)

Jung Ho Lee has not yet provided any power for the San Francisco Giants, but he is hitting .300. The power is coming, and he could break out at any time.

Victor Robles ($3900 on DraftKings; $2700 on FanDuel)

It's been a slow start to the season for Victor Robles, but previous years show that he is going to get this thing turned around in a big way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback